Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raina faced 2025 controversy, returned successfully in 2026.

Comedian and chess streamer Samay Raina has made global digital history by becoming the first YouTube creator worldwide to cross one million channel members. With 12.4 million subscribers on his channel, Raina reached the landmark following late-night chess livestreams and the massive popularity of India's Got Latent. According to a Google India blog post, his milestone reflects a broader surge in paid fan memberships across India as audiences increasingly support favourite creators directly. Raina’s record-setting run comes after a turbulent period sparked by a 2025 controversy that forced him to take down episodes, before staging a major comeback in 2026.

YouTube's Statement And Creator Economy Trend

In a recent post on the Google India blog, the YouTube team highlighted how Raina built a tight-knit community online, stating, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

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YouTube noted that Raina’s achievement mirrors a bigger shift among Indian viewers who are moving beyond passive watching to backing creators directly. According to the platform, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one channel membership in June 2026 alone, driving a 25%-plus year-over-year rise in membership revenue for Indian creators.

Samay Raina On Tough Days And Asking ChatGPT

Reflecting on how far his journey has come during the finale of India's Got Latent Season 2, Raina shared how bleak things felt after the fallout two years ago.

He said, "Maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki aisa hoga, do saal pehle jab yeh controversy shuru hui thi aur sab kuch khatam ho gaya tha. Jab hum Canada mein the toh main depressed tha. Main ChatGPT se poochhta tha, 'Tumhe kya lagta hai Samay Raina apna show kabhi waapas laa payega?' ChatGPT reply karta tha, 'It's unclear right now.' Phir main likhta tha, 'Please say yes.' Mujhe bilkul idea nahi tha ki show is tarah waapas aayega." (I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, 'It's unclear right now'. Then I used to write, 'Please say yes.' I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner).

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The 2025 Controversy

Trouble hit India's Got Latent in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark on an episode, triggering intense backlash online, police complaints, and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, and others linked to the show. Following apologies and widespread criticism, Samay deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Raina returned in 2026 with his comedy special Still Alive, opening up about the aftermath of the controversy and announcing a second season of India's Got Latent. Season 2 rolled out across both YouTube and Netflix, kicking off with Alia Bhatt and featuring guests and panellists including Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, and Karan Aujla.