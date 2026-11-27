Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court declined interim relief to Tata Trusts.

Trusts challenged N Chandrasekaran's reappointment, citing invalid resolution.

Court allowed meeting but decisions are subject to final orders.

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to two Tata Trusts challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term. The court allowed the November 30 board meeting to proceed but clarified that any decision taken at the meeting would remain subject to its final orders.

Court Allows November 30 Meeting To Proceed

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja declined the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust's (RDTT) pleas seeking a stay or deferment of the meeting or an order restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote as Executive Chairman.

“We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders,” the court said, according to PTI.

The court also directed Tata Sons and the other respondents, including six of its directors, to file their reply affidavits in response to the two suits. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

Trusts Challenge Chandrasekaran's Reappointment

The SDTT and RDTT have filed separate suits against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the validity of the September 17, 2026 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran for another five-year term beginning February 2027.

The suits contend that the resolution was invalid as it did not secure the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

According to the SDTT's suit, Venu Srinivasan voted in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the September 17 board meeting, while Noel Tata voted against it. Despite the split vote, Harish Manwani, who chaired the meeting, exercised his casting vote in favour of the resolution.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore in damages, while the RDTT has claimed Rs 15 crore, both with annual interest of 18%.

Tata Sons Cites RBI Deadline

Tata Sons opposed the Trusts' plea to defer the November 30 meeting during Friday's hearing.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, submitted that the meeting needed to proceed in view of a direction from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had set December 12 as the deadline for the company to communicate its decision on complying with the mandated listing requirement.

Salve argued that any resolution passed at the meeting would remain subject to the High Court's final orders.

SDTT Opposes 'Urgency' Argument

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, opposed the submission and argued that Tata Sons was using the RBI directive to create urgency around convening the meeting.