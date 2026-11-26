Yes, Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the ensemble cast for Call Me Bae Season 2. Familiar faces like Vir Das and Mini Mathur will also return.
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' Season 2 NEW Poster Teases Romantic Showdown; Series Releases THIS December
Prime Video has dropped a new poster for Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' Season 2, teasing a chaotic love triangle with Gurfateh Pirzada and Vihaan Samat. The series releases this December.
- Series, backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, premieres December 17.
Chaotic Love Triangle
The new poster sets up a romantic showdown between Neel (Gurfateh Pirzada) and Agastya (Vihaan Samat), with both men bringing their own distinct charm to the equation. Caught between old-school romance and a second chance at love, Bae’s romantic life looks anything but sorted in the upcoming chapter. The makers also sparked fan chatter online, leaving viewers to pick which team they are rooting for ahead of the premiere.
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Shruti Haasan Joins Returning Cast
Headlined by Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae Season 2 welcomes Shruti Kamal Haasan as a fresh addition to the ensemble. The upcoming instalment also brings back familiar faces from the first season, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.
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About 'Call Me Bae' Season 2'
Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra and Collin D’Cunha serving as Executive Producers. Created by Ishita Moitra, the series has been written by Moitra along with Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana. Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 17 across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.