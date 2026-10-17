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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show

Aman Gandhi’s 43-day Bigg Boss 20 journey faces uncertainty amid eviction speculation and earlier criticism of his gameplay from Salman Khan.

Written By : Kalim Salmani |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aman Gandhi reportedly faces eviction from Bigg Boss 20.
  • His gameplay and shifting alliances drew host Salman's criticism.
  • Housemates labeled him 'baingan' for frequently changing sides.
  • Eviction confirmation awaited in upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 20 are expected to bring fresh developments in the house, with Aman Gandhi reportedly facing eviction. After spending around 43 days on the show, the television actor’s journey has come under scrutiny, particularly over his gameplay and shifting alliances. However, confirmation of his elimination remains crucial.

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Aman Gandhi’s 'Bigg Boss 20' Journey

Aman Gandhi’s stint in the Bigg Boss 20 house has been marked by questions about his individual strategy. During his time on the reality show, he reportedly earned labels such as ‘baingan’ and ‘bin painde ka lota’ from fellow contestants, reflecting perceptions that he frequently changed sides to suit his interests.

His gameplay also drew criticism from host Salman Khan. During an earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reportedly pointed out that Aman lacked a distinct game of his own.

Salman Khan’s Feedback And Aman’s Gameplay

Aman was expected to make a stronger impression on viewers, but his performance reportedly fell short of those expectations. His shifting positions inside the house became a talking point, raising questions about whether he had established a clear identity in the competition.

The latest eviction proceedings are expected to shed more light on his position in the game. The October 17–18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes could confirm whether Aman is leaving the show or another nominated contestant faces elimination.

However, the elimination details should be treated as unconfirmed until the Weekend Ka Vaar episode or an official show announcement establishes the outcome.

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Who Is Aman Gandhi?

Aman Gandhi is an Indian television actor who made his screen debut in the dance fiction series D4 – Get Up and Dance in 2016. He subsequently gained recognition for playing Daksh Munshi in Naagin 3 (2018) and Ayushmaan ‘Ayush’ Chopra in Bhagya Lakshmi (2021–2025).

He also appeared as Hrithik Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (2025–2026) and its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain (2026).

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Aman Gandhi being evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Aman Gandhi is reportedly facing eviction from Bigg Boss 20 after spending 43 days on the show. However, confirmation is pending until the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes or an official announcement.

How has Aman Gandhi's gameplay been perceived on Bigg Boss 20?

His gameplay has been marked by shifting alliances, earning him labels like 'baingan' and 'bin painde ka lota'. Host Salman Khan also criticized him for lacking a distinct game.

Who is Aman Gandhi and what are some of his notable roles?

Aman Gandhi is an Indian television actor who debuted in 2016 with 'D4 – Get Up and Dance'. He is known for roles in 'Naagin 3', 'Bhagya Lakshmi', and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

What feedback did Salman Khan give Aman Gandhi?

During an earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reportedly pointed out that Aman Gandhi lacked a distinct game of his own. He also questioned Aman's established identity in the competition.

About the author Kalim Salmani

The author has been serving as Deputy Producer at ABP News for the popular Saas Bahu Sur Saazish show for the past 11 years. He has a total of 15 years of experience in production and field expertise.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Aman Gandhi Aman Gandhi Eliminated
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