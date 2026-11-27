Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukesh Chandrashekhar legally challenged Netflix over upcoming documentary.

He demands release delayed until criminal trials conclude.

His legal team also seeks pre-release screening.

Threatens court action for using his identity without consent.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has issued a legal notice to Netflix and the India Today Group over the upcoming documentary, Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. Scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026, the documentary has drawn objections from Sukesh's legal team, which wants its release postponed until prosecution evidence concludes in his criminal trials. In a notice dated November 26, his advocate alleged that Sukesh was never approached by the makers and had not consented to the use of his identity or life story. The notice also seeks a pre-release screening and threatens legal action.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Legal Notice To Netflix

The documentary, announced on November 26, examines Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged extortion and fraud network, including how he reportedly continued operating from inside Tihar Jail. It also looks at alleged gaps in the system that enabled his activities.

Sukesh, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case in 2015.

According to his advocate, the makers did not contact Sukesh before producing the documentary. The notice states that he neither participated in the project nor gave permission for the use of his name, image, voice, likeness, or life story.

The legal notice has been sent to Netflix, Netflix Inc., the India Today Group, the documentary's directors and its executive producer. They have been given 72 hours to respond.

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Sukesh Seeks Release Delay And Pre-Release Screening

Among the demands made in the notice is written confirmation that the documentary, its trailers and promotional clips will not be released until prosecution evidence in the relevant criminal trials has concluded.

Sukesh's counsel has also sought a pre-release screening of the documentary and details of everyone interviewed or featured in it. The notice specifically asks whether any prosecution witnesses, investigating officers or prison officials appear in the production.

His legal team has further objected to promotional descriptions referring to him as a "conman" or suggesting guilt in cases that are still under trial. Sukesh has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his counsel has argued that the allegations should not be presented as established findings before the courts deliver their verdicts.

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Sukesh Chandrashekhar Threatens Delhi High Court Action

The notice warns that failure to meet the demands could result in legal proceedings before the Delhi High Court. Sukesh's counsel may seek an order postponing or restraining the documentary's release.

Commenting on the objection, Malik said, "You cannot stream a verdict before a court has delivered one." He maintained that the concern was not about documentaries as a format, but about releasing the project while the criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

With the documentary's premiere scheduled for December 18, 2026, Netflix and the India Today Group now face a legal challenge over its timing and content. Sukesh's notice seeks to delay the release until the prosecution's evidence concludes, while also demanding a screening before the documentary reaches audiences.