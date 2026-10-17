Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj criticized Centre for detaining young SIR protesters.

He questioned detentions contrasting government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Raj warned government actions could fuel demands for regime change.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke remains in preventive custody.

Prakash Raj has once again criticised the Centre over the detention of young protesters during demonstrations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He went on to warn that the government's response could fuel demands for regime change. His remarks come amid continued calls for the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who remains in preventive custody following Friday's protest march in Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'We Want The Regime Down': Prakash Raj Slams Centre, Questions PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Slogan

Prakash Raj Questions Centre Over 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Prakash Raj who has been vocal in his support for the protests against SIR, took aim at the government's handling of demonstrators, questioning why young people carrying the national falg were being detained and facing legal action. In a message to the Centre, the actor talked about what he described as a contradiction between the government's call for patriotism through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and its treatment of protesters participating in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march.

He said, "Hi friend, good morning! What is this confusion my friend? You only said 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to show the patriotism, to be a deshbhakt. Now the youth are holding the tiranga and you are arresting them, detaining them, putting cases. What is this confusion? Please have some clarity."

Fraaand .. why are you arresting youth for waving our National Flag #HarGharTiranga #justasking https://t.co/Rvfj5IUdEY — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 17, 2026

'If You Hit Us, We Will Bring You Down'

Prakash Raj also rejected suggestions that the protesters were seeking regime change from the outset. He argued that the government's actions could strengthen such demands, particularly if young demonstrators continued to face force during protests.

"Now your BJP people and everyone is saying, 'No, they're asking for a regime change'. They will ask for a regime change if you behave like this. If you do laathi charge, if you hit children unnecessarily...they don't want a government who will hit them. But in this country, how to do the regime change?", he said.

Talking about the Gandhian philosophy of peaceful resistance, the actor reiterated the protesters' demand to protect their voting rights and urged the authorities not to use force against demonstrators.

He said, "This is a country of Gandhi, with non-violence and protests. That is why we are asking, hamara vote mat cheno with SIR. Please give back our vote. If you hit us, we will bring you down."

Prakash Raj Calls For Gyanesh Kumar To Face The Public

The actor further warned that the government's treatment of young protesters could affect its electoral support, suggesting that parents might also turn against the ruling establishment if their children were subjected to violence.

He said, "You're afraid. If you hit childrenm they will not vote for you. Parents will think 'who is this who is hitting our children, when it's time to vote, we will vote and bring the regime down."

Concluding his statement, Prakash Raj urged the authorities to present Gyanesh Kumar before the court.

He said, "Grow up. Woh Gyanu ko jo aap Delhi ke detention mai rakhe hain na. usko release karo aur court mai pesh karo, janta ki adalat mai. Okay? Don't do all this nonsense, it's not good for you."

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Abhijeet Dipke Remains In Preventive Custody

The Delhi Police took CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place on Friday.

While Bora was released early Saturday morning, Dipke remained in custody, prompting further criticism from supporters and adding to the controversy surrounding the police action.