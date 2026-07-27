Karan Johar Brings Back The Traitors; Munawar, Mallika Confirmed For Season 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar announced Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat for Traitors Season 2.

Host Johar teased 21 contestants, promising bigger battles of betrayal.

The psychological game of identifying

Karan Johar is returning with the second season of The Traitors, and the first promo has already set the stage for another round of strategy, deception, and unexpected twists. While looking back at some of the most memorable moments from the debut season, the filmmaker also introduced the first two confirmed contestants for the upcoming edition. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actor Mallika Sherawat are officially joining the game, with Karan promising a bigger battle of betrayal. The new season will feature 21 contestants, all competing in a psychological contest where trust is fragile and alliances can change overnight.

Munawar And Mallika Join Season 2

Sharing the first promo on Instagram, Karan Johar revisited memorable moments from the previous season before introducing the first contestants for the new chapter. Welcoming Mallika Sherawat, he joked, "Murder karna toh inki fitrat mein hai. Yahan pe bhi yeh murder karengi ya...?" He then introduced Munawar Faruqui as "Reality shows ka badshah", hinting that the competition will become even more intense with his entry.

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Karan also revealed that 21 contestants will battle it out this season, describing the line-up as a "killer" mix of personalities.

Promo Highlights

The filmmaker reflected on the betrayals that defined the first season, saying, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain." The promo also featured familiar faces including Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi. Karan playfully teased Ashish Vidyarthi for frequently falling asleep during Season 1 and joked that former contestants were now suffering from "PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."

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He concluded by warning viewers that while contestants would play the game, they would also play with emotions. "Some will kill, and some will get killed. But one thing is guaranteed — betrayal," he said.

About The Show

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular Dutch format De Verraders. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality series brings together celebrities who must identify hidden "Traitors" among a group of "Innocents".

Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate one contestant, while the remaining players attempt to expose them through discussion and voting. The show's mix of mind games, deception, and strategy earned widespread attention during its debut season, which was won by Uorfi Javed after she successfully identified the final Traitor, Purav Jha.

The second season of The Traitors is scheduled to premiere on August 13. With Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat leading the first wave of contestant announcements, anticipation for The Traitors Season 2 is already building. As the palace doors reopen, viewers can expect fresh rivalries, shifting alliances and plenty of unexpected betrayals.