Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Silence On Lock Upp Elimination, Says Harshad Had 'Double Advantage'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dheeraj Dhoopar addressed Lock Upp controversies following his surprise eviction.

He claimed re-entries gave contestants Harshad, Yogesh an unfair advantage.

Dhoopar denied receiving special treatment, defending his wife's visit.

He stood by his confrontation with co-contestant Ram Kapoor regarding listening.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's journey on Lock Upp came to an abrupt end after a surprise eviction that also saw Sufi Motiwala leave the reality show. Soon after his exit, the actor addressed several controversies surrounding his stint, including Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat's return, accusations that he received special treatment, and the debate over his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn's visit inside the jail. Speaking to Mid-day, Dheeraj defended his position, explained why he believed some contestants enjoyed a competitive edge, and reflected on his confrontation with Ram Kapoor, insisting he has no regrets about his game.

Dheeraj Says Re-Entry Changed The Game

Dheeraj admitted his eviction came as a surprise after Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat returned to the competition. Explaining why the twist worked against him, he said, "It was completely unexpected. We spent the entire week trying to stay in the green zone and build our credibility. But Yogesh and Harshad had an advantage. They had watched the episodes, had a fresh perspective, and also had their partners supporting them. That worked in their favour."

Dheeraj said cheating is bringing back Harshad and Yogesh as they have an unfair advantage over the others. They have been told how to play and briefed about contestants game!



I couldn’t agree more! Makers are biased towards the splits and ITV couple!#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/0fC2TwDQeu — ayra (@ayratastic) July 27, 2026

Despite his exit, Dheeraj said he remained satisfied with his journey and believed he stayed true to himself throughout the show.

Ram Kapoor Confrontation

Speaking about his argument with Ram Kapoor during a task, Dheeraj stood by his remarks. "Yes, he is not a good listener at all. He doesn't listen to you or let you express your opinion. That's where I had a bit of a problem with him, and I called him out on it," he said, adding that things improved after the confrontation.

Actor Denies Receiving Any Special Privileges

Dheeraj also addressed the controversy surrounding his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn's visit, which sparked allegations that he received preferential treatment after a chit was reportedly brought inside the jail. Rejecting those claims, he said, "People have been saying that Vinny and my son came to meet me, so I had extra privileges. But that's not true."

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He argued that the real advantage belonged to contestants who had been temporarily eliminated and kept in a secret room where they could watch everything happening inside the house.

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Harshad-Shivangi Bond

Asked whether Harshad Chopda's support benefited Shivangi Joshi in the competition, Dheeraj did not hold back. "If someone is playing the game for you, then you definitely have a double advantage. You're playing for yourself, and someone else is also playing for you," he said.

He also joked, "I even joked that maybe it should have been written in my contract that I could bring Vinny inside. I think I missed that part." Reiterating his point, Dheeraj concluded that Harshad and Shivangi's partnership naturally gave them an advantage in the game. While Dheeraj Dhoopar's Lock Upp journey has ended, his candid comments have reignited discussions around the show's twists, contestant dynamics and what truly counts as an advantage inside the competition.