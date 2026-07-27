India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Silence On Lock Upp Elimination, Says Harshad Had 'Double Advantage'

Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Silence On Lock Upp Elimination, Says Harshad Had 'Double Advantage'

After his surprise Lock Upp eviction, Dheeraj Dhoopar addressed the show's biggest controversies, including Harshad Chopda's return, the chit row, Ram Kapoor clash and allegations of special privileges, claiming some contestants enjoyed a clear "double advantage" inside the game.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar addressed Lock Upp controversies following his surprise eviction.
  • He claimed re-entries gave contestants Harshad, Yogesh an unfair advantage.
  • Dhoopar denied receiving special treatment, defending his wife's visit.
  • He stood by his confrontation with co-contestant Ram Kapoor regarding listening.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's journey on Lock Upp came to an abrupt end after a surprise eviction that also saw Sufi Motiwala leave the reality show. Soon after his exit, the actor addressed several controversies surrounding his stint, including Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat's return, accusations that he received special treatment, and the debate over his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn's visit inside the jail. Speaking to Mid-day, Dheeraj defended his position, explained why he believed some contestants enjoyed a competitive edge, and reflected on his confrontation with Ram Kapoor, insisting he has no regrets about his game.

Dheeraj Says Re-Entry Changed The Game

Dheeraj admitted his eviction came as a surprise after Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat returned to the competition. Explaining why the twist worked against him, he said, "It was completely unexpected. We spent the entire week trying to stay in the green zone and build our credibility. But Yogesh and Harshad had an advantage. They had watched the episodes, had a fresh perspective, and also had their partners supporting them. That worked in their favour."

Despite his exit, Dheeraj said he remained satisfied with his journey and believed he stayed true to himself throughout the show.

Ram Kapoor Confrontation

Speaking about his argument with Ram Kapoor during a task, Dheeraj stood by his remarks. "Yes, he is not a good listener at all. He doesn't listen to you or let you express your opinion. That's where I had a bit of a problem with him, and I called him out on it," he said, adding that things improved after the confrontation.

Actor Denies Receiving Any Special Privileges

Dheeraj also addressed the controversy surrounding his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn's visit, which sparked allegations that he received preferential treatment after a chit was reportedly brought inside the jail. Rejecting those claims, he said, "People have been saying that Vinny and my son came to meet me, so I had extra privileges. But that's not true."

ALSO READ | Puri Jagannadh's Mother Dies At 96; Granddaughter Pavithra Pens A Heartfelt Tribute

He argued that the real advantage belonged to contestants who had been temporarily eliminated and kept in a secret room where they could watch everything happening inside the house.

ALSO READ | Mrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At Mumbai Cafe In Viral Video; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'

Harshad-Shivangi Bond

Asked whether Harshad Chopda's support benefited Shivangi Joshi in the competition, Dheeraj did not hold back. "If someone is playing the game for you, then you definitely have a double advantage. You're playing for yourself, and someone else is also playing for you," he said.

He also joked, "I even joked that maybe it should have been written in my contract that I could bring Vinny inside. I think I missed that part." Reiterating his point, Dheeraj concluded that Harshad and Shivangi's partnership naturally gave them an advantage in the game. While Dheeraj Dhoopar's Lock Upp journey has ended, his candid comments have reignited discussions around the show's twists, contestant dynamics and what truly counts as an advantage inside the competition.

 

 

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Dheeraj Dhoopar feel about Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat's return to Lock Upp?

Dheeraj found their re-entry completely unexpected, stating it worked against him. He believed they had an unfair advantage by watching episodes and having fresh perspectives.

Did Dheeraj Dhoopar receive special treatment during his time on Lock Upp?

Dheeraj denied allegations of special treatment, specifically regarding his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn's visit. He argued the real advantage belonged to contestants kept in a secret room.

What was Dheeraj Dhoopar's stance on his confrontation with Ram Kapoor?

Dheeraj stood by his remarks, stating Ram Kapoor was not a good listener and didn't let him express his opinion. He insisted he had no regrets about calling him out, and things improved afterward.

What was Dheeraj Dhoopar's opinion on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's partnership in the game?

He believed their partnership gave them a

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar Riteish Deshmukh Vinny Arora Shivangi Joshi Ram Kapoor Harshad Chopda Lock Upp Sufi Motiwala Yogesh Rawat Lock Upp Controversy Dheeraj Dhoopar Eviction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Silence On Lock Upp Elimination, Says Harshad Had 'Double Advantage'
Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Silence On Lock Upp Elimination, Says Harshad Had 'Double Advantage'
Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content
Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content
Celebrities
Sunny Deol Announces Batwara 1947 Trailer Release Date, Says ‘I Dedicate This To Every Mother’
Sunny Deol Announces Batwara 1947 Trailer Release Date, Says ‘I Dedicate This To Every Mother’
Celebrities
Mrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At Mumbai Cafe In Viral Video; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'
Mrunal Thakur And Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At Mumbai Cafe In Viral Video; Fans Ask, 'Are They Dating?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget