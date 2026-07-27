Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP-led NEET paper leak protests featured Gen Z demands.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised protest videos' language/visuals.

Ranaut found the videos "puke inducing."

The CJP-led protests over the NEET paper leak dominated social media, as Gen Z protesters demanded ccountability and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. As videos from the demonstrations spread rapidly online, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to the clips. She criticised the language and visuals shown in the videos, saying she found them deeply unsettling and that they had left her feeling "scarred".

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Kangana Ranaut Criticises Viral Protest Videos

Reacting to the clips circulating on social media, Kangana Ranaut described the protest videos as some of the most disturbing content she has come across online. The actor took issue with both the language used by the protesters and the overall tone and presentation of the viral reels, saying she found them deeply unpleasant.

She wrote, "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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Says She Is ‘Scarred’ And Needs A Digital Detox

Kangana contrasted the images in the protest videos with what she described as India's cultural identity. She said the clips had affected her to the point where she felt the need to disconnect from social media for a while.

The actor said, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication, you call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox."

She had previously shared her views online, questioning the methods adopted by the protesters and criticising attempts to influence the government through street demonstrations.