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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content

Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content

Kangana Ranaut criticised viral Gen Z protest videos on social media, calling them "puke inducing" and saying the content had left her "scarred", prompting her to consider a digital detox.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP-led NEET paper leak protests featured Gen Z demands.
  • BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised protest videos' language/visuals.
  • Ranaut found the videos "puke inducing."

The CJP-led protests over the NEET paper leak dominated social media, as Gen Z protesters demanded ccountability and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. As videos from the demonstrations spread rapidly online, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to the clips. She criticised the language and visuals shown in the videos, saying she found them deeply unsettling and that they had left her feeling "scarred".

ALSO READ: 'NEET Is Not The Issue. AI Is': Ram Gopal Varma's Stark Warning To Students Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Kangana Ranaut Criticises Viral Protest Videos

Reacting to the clips circulating on social media, Kangana Ranaut described the protest videos as some of the most disturbing content she has come across online. The actor took issue with both the language used by the protesters and the overall tone and presentation of the viral reels, saying she found them deeply unpleasant.

She wrote, "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

ALSO READ: Model Rhiya Ahir Files Police Complaint Over Online Abuse After Viral Mumbai Protest Video

Says She Is ‘Scarred’ And Needs A Digital Detox

Kangana contrasted the images in the protest videos with what she described as India's cultural identity. She said the clips had affected her to the point where she felt the need to disconnect from social media for a while.

The actor said, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication, you call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox."

She had previously shared her views online, questioning the methods adopted by the protesters and criticising attempts to influence the government through street demonstrations.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the NEET protest videos?

Kangana Ranaut criticized the language and visuals in the protest videos circulating online. She found them deeply unsettling and described them as

Why did Kangana Ranaut find the protest videos disturbing?

She took issue with the language used by the protesters and the overall tone and presentation of the viral reels. She described the content as

How did the protest videos affect Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana stated the videos scarred her and made her feel the need for a digital detox. She contrasted the images with her perception of India's cultural identity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Videos Gen Z KANGANA RANAUT NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest
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