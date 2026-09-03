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English NewsEntertainmentOTTHarry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage

Harry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage

Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts in the first trailer for HBO’s new series, featuring the Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, iconic characters and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First official trailer released for new Harry Potter series.
  • New cast portray Harry, Ron, Hermione's magical journey.
  • Trailer hints at Philosopher's Stone mystery and dark secrets.
  • HBO's Harry Potter series premieres December 25.

The gates of Hogwarts are open once again. The first official trailer for the much-awaited Harry Potter series has arrived, offering fans their first extended look at the new adaptation and its take on the wizarding world, from the Sorting Ceremony and magical lessons to Quidditch and the mystery of the Philosopher’s Stone.

Released as a 2-minute-37-second preview, the trailer follows Harry and his classmates as they begin their extraordinary journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

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Harry, Ron And Hermione Return To Hogwarts

The trailer begins with students arriving at Hogwarts, where Professor McGonagall leads them into the grand main hall. The story then moves to the Hogwarts Express, introducing the new Harry, Ron and Hermione as they make their way towards the school.

One of the trailer’s key moments is the familiar Sorting Ceremony, where the students are assigned to their respective Hogwarts houses.

Harry is also introduced to several of the school's most recognisable figures, including Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid.

Magical Classes And Quidditch 

The preview also takes viewers inside Hogwarts classrooms, showing Harry attending lessons in subjects including Herbology and Potions.

The young wizard's school life extends beyond the classroom too, as the trailer gives audiences a glimpse of him taking part in Quidditch, one of the most recognisable elements of the Harry Potter universe.

Philosopher’s Stone Mystery Gets A Spotlight

Alongside the wonder of Hogwarts, the trailer hints at the darker mystery at the heart of the season.

Harry, Ron and Hermione become connected to the mystery surrounding the Philosopher’s Stone, also known as the Sorcerer’s Stone. The trailer shows the trio facing a mountain troll in the bathroom, offering a glimpse of the dangers waiting beyond Hogwarts’ magical surroundings.

The official description for the season reads, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

Harry Potter Series Cast

The new series features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.

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JK Rowling's Books Get A New Series Adaptation

The HBO series is based on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books and has been written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Mark Mylod will serve as executive producer and direct multiple episodes. The series is being made for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

The new Harry Potter series is set to debut on December 25 on HBO.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Harry Potter series about?

The series adapts JK Rowling's books, following Harry Potter as he discovers a hidden world of magic and friendship at Hogwarts. It explores adventure, dark secrets, and the challenges he faces against the darkest wizard.

Who are the main cast members of the new Harry Potter series?

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall.

When and where will the new Harry Potter series premiere?

The new Harry Potter series is scheduled to debut on December 25. Viewers can watch the series exclusively on HBO.

What content is featured in the first trailer for the Harry Potter series?

The trailer showcases the Sorting Ceremony, magical lessons like Herbology and Potions, and Quidditch. It also introduces Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and hints at the Philosopher's Stone mystery.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
HBO Harry Potter Jk Rowling Harry Potter Series Hogwarts Ron Weasley Harry Potter Trailer And Hermione Granger
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