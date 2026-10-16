India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentTelevisionRoadies Rebirth Premieres Today: OGs Vs NewGs, Streaming Details And More

Roadies Rebirth Premieres Today: OGs Vs NewGs, Streaming Details And More

Roadies Rebirth premieres on October 16 with a new OGs vs NewGs format. Rannvijay Singha returns as host, with six gang leaders in two teams. Check streaming details, episode timings and more.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Episodes stream on MTV, Netflix, and JioHotstar platforms.

MTV's long-running adventure reality show Roadies is back with its 21st season, Roadies Rebirth, which premieres on October 16. This time, the gang leaders are not just competing against contestants; they are going head-to-head with each other.

The season has six gang leaders divided into two gangs, with the OGs competing against the NewGs. Instead of six separate gangs, contestants will be absorbed into two larger camps. For the first time, six gang leaders are running the game.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

Meet The Gang Leaders

The OG camp includes Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Taking them on is the NewG camp of Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. At the Delhi launch, Prince Narula reflected on his long association with Roadies, saying, "I've lived Roadies as a contestant, a winner and on OG." His statement highlighted his experience and understanding of what it takes to survive the competition.

Addressing how introducing new blood changes the pressure on the veterans, Neha stated, "The new season brings together old and new gang leaders, which is a completely new concept for the new season." YouTube sensation Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, who is entering the franchise as a gang leader, recalled that he once thought he would never take part in Roadies during the Raghu-Rajiv era. Now he is on the other side of the table.

Also Read: Sourav Joshi Trolled For Asking Wife Avantika Bhatt To Drink From Dog Oreo’s Bowl: ‘Such An Ick Husband’

Rannvijay Singha Returns As Host

Rannvijay Singha is back as host. Speaking about his return, he said, "Roadies isn't just a show for me; it's an emotion." Talking about the new format, he said, "This time the fight is going to be tough." He added that although there will be two gangs, there will be six people running the game, with three OGs facing three NewGs in a dynamic Roadies has never seen before.

Why Is It Called Rebirth?

The title Roadies Rebirth draws inspiration from the phoenix featured in the show’s new logo. Explaining the symbolism, Nikhil Chinapa highlighted how the mythical bird represents renewal and the ability to rise again after destruction. The concept reflects the show’s journey of evolving and reinventing itself over the past two decades. Much like the phoenix rising from its ashes, Roadies is embracing a new chapter while retaining the competitive spirit that has defined the franchise.

Roadies Rebirth premieres on October 16 and streams on both Netflix and JioHotstar, while also airing on MTV. New episodes will drop every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Roadies Rebirth?

Roadies Rebirth will stream on Netflix and JioHotstar, and will also air on MTV. New episodes are available every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 16 Oct 2026 06:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rannvijay Singha Abhishek Malhan Roadies Rebirth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Television
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH
Television
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu's Team Calls Nakul Dhull A 'Goon'; Demands Eviction After Physical Altercation
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu's Team Calls Nakul Dhull A 'Goon'; Demands Eviction After Physical Altercation
Television
Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation
Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation
Television
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget