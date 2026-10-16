Roadies Rebirth Premieres Today: OGs Vs NewGs, Streaming Details And More

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MTV's long-running adventure reality show Roadies is back with its 21st season, Roadies Rebirth, which premieres on October 16. This time, the gang leaders are not just competing against contestants; they are going head-to-head with each other.

The season has six gang leaders divided into two gangs, with the OGs competing against the NewGs. Instead of six separate gangs, contestants will be absorbed into two larger camps. For the first time, six gang leaders are running the game.

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Meet The Gang Leaders

The OG camp includes Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Taking them on is the NewG camp of Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. At the Delhi launch, Prince Narula reflected on his long association with Roadies, saying, "I've lived Roadies as a contestant, a winner and on OG." His statement highlighted his experience and understanding of what it takes to survive the competition.

Addressing how introducing new blood changes the pressure on the veterans, Neha stated, "The new season brings together old and new gang leaders, which is a completely new concept for the new season." YouTube sensation Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, who is entering the franchise as a gang leader, recalled that he once thought he would never take part in Roadies during the Raghu-Rajiv era. Now he is on the other side of the table.

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Rannvijay Singha Returns As Host

Rannvijay Singha is back as host. Speaking about his return, he said, "Roadies isn't just a show for me; it's an emotion." Talking about the new format, he said, "This time the fight is going to be tough." He added that although there will be two gangs, there will be six people running the game, with three OGs facing three NewGs in a dynamic Roadies has never seen before.

Why Is It Called Rebirth?

The title Roadies Rebirth draws inspiration from the phoenix featured in the show’s new logo. Explaining the symbolism, Nikhil Chinapa highlighted how the mythical bird represents renewal and the ability to rise again after destruction. The concept reflects the show’s journey of evolving and reinventing itself over the past two decades. Much like the phoenix rising from its ashes, Roadies is embracing a new chapter while retaining the competitive spirit that has defined the franchise.

Roadies Rebirth premieres on October 16 and streams on both Netflix and JioHotstar, while also airing on MTV. New episodes will drop every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.