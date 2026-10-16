India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Tests Announced; Shreyas Iyer To Captain In Two ODI Matches

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gill captains first three ODIs; Iyer leads final two.

Kushagra earns maiden ODI call-up; Akash Deep returns.

Kohli, Rohit available; Pant, Krishna selection pending fitness.

India Squad For New Zealand Series: The BCCI has announced India’s squads for the upcoming five-match ODI series and two-Test series against New Zealand, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer set to share captaincy duties in the 50-over format. Gill will lead the side in the opening three ODIs before Iyer takes charge for the final two matches, while Gill will also captain India in the Test series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been named in both ODI squads and will be available throughout the five-match series. The selections also bring opportunities for fresh faces, with Kumar Kushagra earning his maiden ODI call-up for the final two matches and Akash Deep returning to the Test squad.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead India In Final Two ODIs

Gill will captain India in the first three ODIs, with Iyer serving as vice-captain. The leadership will then switch for the fourth and fifth matches, when Iyer takes over as captain and Ishan Kishan becomes his deputy.

The arrangement is expected to help manage Gill’s workload, as he is also scheduled to lead India in the two-Test series that concludes the tour.

India’s ODI squads feature experienced batters Kohli and Rohit, who remain available for the entire series after retiring from Test and T20I cricket. The selectors have also included Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir across the two squads.

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the ODI leg but has been selected for the Tests. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been included in the ODI squads.

Kumar Kushagra Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up

Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has received his first ODI call-up for the fourth and fifth matches against New Zealand. He joins Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeping option in the squad for the final two games.

The first three ODIs also feature KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeping options, alongside a pace attack that includes Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar.

Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur enter the squad for the final two matches, while Tilak Varma also features in the second ODI group.

Akash Deep Returns To India’s Test Squad

Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep has been recalled to India’s Test squad for the two-match series. Gill will lead the red-ball side, with KL Rahul named vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have both been selected as wicketkeepers. However, Pant’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

The Test squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav. Bumrah and Siraj will strengthen the pace attack, with Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj also included.

India’s ODI Squad For First Three Matches

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav.

WATCH POST

🚨 News 🚨 #TeamIndia’s ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour announced 📝 Captain Shubman Gill will lead the side for the first 3️⃣ ODIs, before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last 2️⃣ matches. More details ▶️ https://t.co/npwxUYlb1N #NZvIND https://t.co/3ckm7ixgEN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026

India’s ODI Squad For Fourth And Fifth Matches

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper and vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s Test Squad For New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper, subject to fitness clearance), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Note: Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna are subject to fitness clearance, as specified in the squad announcement.