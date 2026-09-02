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English NewsEntertainmentOTTZakir Khan’s Stand-Up Special ‘Papa Yaar’ To Premiere On Netflix In September: Check Date, Time

Zakir Khan’s Stand-Up Special ‘Papa Yaar’ To Premiere On Netflix In September: Check Date, Time

Zakir Khan’s ‘Papa Yaar’ will premiere on Netflix on September 18. The stand-up special draws from his personal experiences and explores the father-child bond.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' special premieres on Netflix September 18.
  • Special explores the evolving father-child bond with personal stories.
  • Khan thanks fathers for quietly shaping their children's foundations.
  • Khan hopes global families reflect on their fathers.

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is bringing his latest special, ‘Papa Yaar’, to Netflix on September 18. Built around his personal experiences and the changing bond between fathers and children, the show promises a mix of humour, memories and deeply personal storytelling.

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‘Papa Yaar’ To Stream On Netflix From September 18

Zakir Khan’s much-awaited stand-up special ‘Papa Yaar’ will premiere on Netflix on September 18. The special draws from his own life experiences, making it a particularly personal addition to his work.

At its heart, ‘Papa Yaar’ explores the emotional relationship between a parent and child and how that bond evolves over the years. With Zakir’s trademark storytelling at the centre, the special is expected to connect with viewers through both laughter and familiar family emotions.

What Did Zakir Khan Say About ‘Papa Yaar’?

Speaking about the special and his relationship with his father, Zakir Khan said, “As a child, I rebelled against my family and their traditions. I often felt that I was going against everything my father was trying to teach me. But today, when I look back, I realise that he was the one who built the foundation I stand on through his teachings and everything he tried to teach me when I was too young to understand it.”

He added, “‘Papa Yaar’ is my way of thanking my father and all those fathers who quietly shape who we become. And now, after all these years, I look at him with a new perspective and a much deeper sense of gratitude.”

 
 
 
 
 
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Zakir Hopes The Special Reaches Families Worldwide

Zakir also spoke about taking Papa Yaar to a global audience through Netflix. He said, “With Netflix’s global reach, I’m happy that these deeply personal stories will now be able to reach audiences beyond our homes. I hope people around the world watch ‘Papa Yaar’ with their families, laugh together, feel together, and when it ends, perhaps think about their own fathers and give them a call.”

With its focus on family, memories and the father-child bond, ‘Papa Yaar’ marks another personal storytelling outing for Zakir Khan, with Netflix set to bring the special to viewers on September 18.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' releasing on Netflix?

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Papa Yaar' will premiere on Netflix on September 18. It is a much-awaited addition to his work.

What is the main theme of Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' special?

'Papa Yaar' explores the emotional relationship between a parent and child and how that bond evolves over the years. It promises a mix of humour, memories, and deeply personal storytelling.

What inspired Zakir Khan to create 'Papa Yaar'?

Zakir created 'Papa Yaar' as a way of thanking his father and all fathers. He realized his father's teachings built the foundation he stands on, inspiring him to share these experiences.

What does Zakir Khan wish for the global audience of 'Papa Yaar'?

Zakir hopes 'Papa Yaar' reaches families globally via Netflix. He wants viewers to laugh and feel together, then perhaps reflect on their own fathers and call them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zakir Khan Netflix Papa Yaar Zakir Khan Papa Yaar
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