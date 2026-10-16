Smriti Mandhana’s Captaincy Era Begins With A Win! Deepti, Niki Power India’s 4-Wicket Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zimbabwe posted 114/5; India's top order dramatically collapsed.

Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad led India's crucial recovery.

India achieved a four-wicket victory, chasing target with 26 balls remaining.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Highlights: India Women recovered from a dramatic top-order collapse to defeat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the T20I, with Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad producing crucial knocks to complete the chase. After restricting Zimbabwe to 114/5 in 20 overs, India reached 116/6 in 15.4 overs, finishing the match with 26 balls to spare.

India’s Top Order Collapses Against Zimbabwe

Chasing 115, India suffered an early setback as captain Smriti Mandhana fell for nine off six balls. Shafali Verma departed for four, while Anushka Sharma also made four as Nyasha Gwanzura struck three times to put the visitors under pressure.

The situation worsened when Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for one, leaving India reeling at 18/4. Zimbabwe had put themselves in a strong position, with India’s leading batters back in the pavilion inside the powerplay.

ALSO READ | India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Tests Announced; Shreyas Iyer To Captain In Two ODI Matches

However, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad steadied the innings with a vital partnership. Niki played the supporting role while keeping the scoreboard moving, and Deepti took on the responsibility of finding boundaries.

Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad Lead India’s Recovery

Deepti scored 49 off 37 deliveries, hitting eight fours, and narrowly missed out on a half-century. Her innings gave India the stability they needed after losing four early wickets.

At the other end, Niki remained unbeaten on 39 from 35 balls, striking six boundaries. Their partnership brought India back into the contest and shifted the pressure onto Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | International Cricketer Who Played 4 T20 World Cups Retires! Injuries Force Him Out At 30

Deepti was dismissed with India close to the target, and Richa Ghosh added seven before falling. Niki stayed until the end, with Arundhati Reddy scoring an unbeaten two as India crossed the line at 116/6 in 15.4 overs.

Zimbabwe Post 114/5 After Sharne Mayers’ Late Contribution

Earlier, Zimbabwe finished their 20 overs at 114/5. Kelis Ndhlovu made 42 from 44 balls, hitting six fours, while Sharne Mayers top-scored with an unbeaten 43 off 33 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.

India’s bowlers kept the total in check, with Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma each claiming a wicket. Nandani dismissed Nyasha Gwanzura and Michelle Mavunga in the same innings, while Zimbabwe managed only 114 despite Mayers’ late contribution.

India’s reply began in alarming fashion, but Deepti and Niki’s partnership ensured the early collapse did not cost the team the match. India eventually secured a four-wicket victory, completing the chase in 15.4 overs.