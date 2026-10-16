Weekend OTT Watch: 13 Movies And Shows To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diverse movies, series, and documentaries launch across platforms.

Koffee With Karan's final season and political dramas debut.

Psychological thrillers, crime comedies, and Mike Tyson's documentary.

Looking for something new to stream this weekend? Several movies, series, and documentaries across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and other platforms offer plenty of choices for your watchlist. From the final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan to the Tamil crime drama DC, there is something for viewers with different tastes. The lineup also features political intrigue, psychological thrillers, crime comedies, emotional dramas, and a documentary about boxing legend Mike Tyson. Here are 13 titles to explore before deciding what to watch next.

1. Koffee With Karan Season 9 – JioHotstar

Karan Johar returns with the ninth and final season of his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the early guests to take their seats on the iconic couch. Viewers can expect candid conversations, entertaining celebrity anecdotes, and playful exchanges as Bollywood stars discuss their personal lives, professional journeys and experiences in the film industry.

2. The Diplomat Season 4 – Netflix

The political drama The Diplomat returns with another high-stakes challenge for Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell. In Season 4, the ambassador finds herself dealing with a geopolitical crisis involving a stolen Russian nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, Vice President Hal Wyler, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, becomes caught up in a political conspiracy. As tensions escalate, Kate must navigate complicated power dynamics and work to prevent a potentially devastating conflict.

3. Disclosure Day – JioHotstar

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day brings science fiction and suspense together in a story about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Josh O’Connor plays Dr Daniel Kellner, who discovers classified evidence that could change humanity’s understanding of the universe. He joins forces with Emily Blunt’s character, telepathic meteorologist Margaret Fairchild, to uncover the truth. Their mission becomes increasingly dangerous as the revelation threatens to trigger a global crisis.

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4. DC – SonyLIV

Starring Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra, DC is a Tamil crime drama that explores the lives of people caught in the criminal underworld. After a heist ends with the death of a police officer, Devadas finds himself on the run. He crosses paths with Chandra, a sex worker who helps him navigate the dangerous world around them. The gritty story reimagines Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas in a crime-driven setting.

5. The Storm – Netflix

Set at a remote estate in northern Sweden, The Storm begins with Filip, played by Gustaf Skarsgård, celebrating his 45th birthday. However, the gathering takes a sinister turn when a violent storm leaves the guests trapped together. With no easy way out, tensions begin to rise as secrets from the past come to light. Old grudges, personal rivalries and romantic betrayals threaten to turn the celebration into a dangerous ordeal.

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6. Love of Your Life – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rachel Morrison, Love of Your Life follows Maya, played by Margaret Qualley, a nurse from Boston struggling to cope with the death of her husband, Charlie, portrayed by Gabriel Basso. Seeking a fresh start, she travels to Lisbon, where she begins to reassess her life and confront her grief. A growing connection with a fellow expatriate, played by Aaron Pierre, encourages Maya to face unresolved emotions and consider what moving forward might mean for her.

7. Sacrifice – Lionsgate Play

Sacrifice combines dark satire, environmental concerns and survival thriller elements. The story centres on Joan, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who leads a radical militant group that takes guests hostage during a charity gala on a Greek island. The event is hosted by a billionaire, portrayed by Vincent Cassel, and his pop-star wife, played by Salma Hayek. Chris Evans appears as a movie star caught in the crisis. As the group pursues its extreme plan to prevent global extinction, the hostages face a desperate fight to survive.

8. The Trap – Netflix

Based on Melanie Raabe’s bestselling novel, The Trap is a six-part German psychological thriller about grief, suspicion and revenge. Friederike Becht plays Lisa Konrad, a reclusive author whose life changes when she spots the man she believes murdered her sister on television, years after the crime. Determined to uncover the truth, Lisa plans to use her next book to draw the suspected killer into her own carefully designed trap. What follows is a tense psychological battle between the two.

9. Hollywood Arts – Netflix

Hollywood Arts follows Trina Vega, played by Daniella Monet, as she returns to her former high school as a substitute teacher. Despite lacking the qualifications for the role, Trina hopes the job will help her build connections with influential parents and advance her acting career. However, her time at the school takes an unexpected turn when she begins inspiring a new generation of performers. The story blends school life, entertainment industry ambitions and the unpredictable impact of an unlikely mentor.

10. Masterplan – Amazon Prime Video

The crime comedy Masterplan follows Roger, a retired master thief played by Stanley Tucci, who assembles a team for an ambitious mission: stealing the Mona Lisa. His recruits include an Italian hacker, portrayed by Simona Tabasco, and a French explosives expert, played by Victor Belmondo. The operation becomes far more complicated when Roger discovers that the two specialists are long-lost siblings and his biological children. The revelation adds an unexpected family twist to an already risky heist.

11. Money Trap: The Karun Treasure – Netflix

Scam artist Asım Noyan, played by Yılmaz Erdoğan, returns to familiar territory in Money Trap: The Karun Treasure. After obtaining a mythical map believed to lead to the Treasure of Karun, he reunites his old gang for one final scheme. However, the plan quickly becomes complicated as rival criminal groups and international treasure hunters join the race. What begins as an ambitious con turns into a chaotic contest in which every player has something to gain.

12. Aasha – ZEE5

Aasha is a Malayalam psychological thriller starring Urvashi as a widow whose life takes a disturbing turn after a seemingly minor car accident. The incident brings her into conflict with Jeemon, played by Joju George. What should have been an ordinary traffic dispute gradually develops into a frightening confrontation. As tensions intensify, the film explores how a brief encounter can spiral into a nightmarish situation, leaving its characters struggling to deal with the consequences.

13. Tyson – Netflix

The four-part documentary Tyson examines the life and career of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It traces his journey from a troubled childhood in Brooklyn to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Along the way, the series looks at the personal and professional challenges that shaped his life, including addiction, incarceration and controversy. It also explores his attempts to rebuild his life and find redemption, offering viewers a closer look at the man behind the sporting legacy.

14. The Invite – ZEE5

The 2026 dark comedy The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Seth Rogen and Penélope Cruz, is set to release on OTT in India on ZEE5. In the United States, the film is available on digital video-on-demand platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. It is also scheduled to begin streaming on HBO Max on October 23, 2026.

Which OTT Release Should You Watch This Weekend?

Whether you prefer celebrity conversations, political dramas, suspense-filled mysteries or true-life stories, this weekend’s OTT lineup offers a variety of viewing options. Fans of Karan Johar can tune in to the final season of Koffee With Karan, while thriller enthusiasts can explore The Trap, The Storm and Aasha. Those looking for crime-driven stories can consider DC, Masterplan, and Money Trap: The Karun Treasure. If documentaries are more your style, Tyson offers a look at the life of one of boxing’s most talked-about figures. Check the respective streaming platforms for availability before settling in for the weekend.