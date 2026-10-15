Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controller intervened; Shehzad demanded action against baseless allegations.

High-voltage drama erupted in the latest epiosde of Amazon Prime Video's show Rise and Fall season 2. Misinterpretating a remark Shehzad made during a conversation with new Ruler Niharika and recently risen Sara, Ireena accused him of threatening to take action against his rivals using his strong political background. Furious over the allegation, Shehzad demanded and immediate exit and vows to take legal action.

How it Started: Shehzad's Jibe at Gautam and Tej Pratap

Trouble began when Shehzad was having a conversation with the new ruler Niharika and, and recently risen Sara, Ireena was also sitting there. He was discussing about his equations with Gautam and Tej Pratap replying to Sara's question of Shehzad's current equation with Gautam. 'I did'nt know Gautam personally. Initially I was very friendly and sweet to him, but i have a problem with people who think they are too big for their boots'. Drawing a parellel with Tej Pratap's political fame, he added, 'Some people don't know me becauese they are not politically aware. Tej Pratap had an advantage of being Lalu ji's son-people know him, whereas those who don't know politics might not know me. But if you act like you are God's own man, i know exactly how to put you in your place.'

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Ireena Walks Off; Shehzad Recalls Defending Her Honor

Ireena abruptly walked away from the conversation. Annoyed by her behaviour, Shehzad remarked, 'This girl, I have tolerated her mood swings more than combined my all girlfriends, and she is giving me this attitude'. Sara agreed with him, replying, 'I have seen that sir'. He reminded how he was the one who sent Gautam down after he made a derogatory remark about Ireena, claiming, "kisiko bhaiyya, kisiko saiyan banati hai". He also bought up how he shouted at Tej Pratap when he accused him of doing everything for a girl(ladki ke chakkar me). 'That day I complely lost my cool at Teju, he might be politician somewhere outside, but i will not tolerate this'.

Ireena Claims Shehzad Threatened Rivals Using Political Clout

Having overheard fragment of Shehzad's conversation, she approached Swara and confessed, 'He is saying that he will put people in place. I am scared because I know his strong political connections and background'. Although Swara tried to reassure her by saying, 'He will not do anything top you outside, don't worry'. Ireena remained anxious and expressed the same fear to Rishabh, 'Whatever he said there was bad, it was a threat. I have no to protect me outside'.

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Shehzad Demands Exit and Vows To Take Legal Action

Shehzad confronted the situation with Swara and called Sara to verify, asking 'Who did I Threaten?', Sara backed him up saying, 'No, you were talking about something else'. Shehzad lost the cool and shouted, 'I am done with this! I saved her and now I am a threat? She insults me, I give her the cold shoulder, and suddenly I am a threat'. picking up his bucket, Shehzad declared that he was leaving. Swara and Rishabh rushed to stop him: 'You are a mature person, What are you doing?'. However Shehzad refused to back down, stating, 'I will walk out, ask them to review the clip, and take legal action against this'.

Sara calmed Shehzad down and advised him to clear it with Ireena that his context was very different than what she interpretated. Ultimately, the voice of the controller-Rajmata- had to intervene. Praising his journey Controller said, 'Shehzad, from the very first day, you have played this game with honesty and in a thoroughly respectable manner. Give it a little time; a solution will be found'. While Shehzad paused his exit, he left Rajmata with a demand; 'Please tell the contestants that making such baseless allegations without any proof is deeply damaging'.

Sara Rises From The Basement, Niharika Becomes Ultimate Ruler

Apart from the heated clash between Shehzad and Ireena, the episode witnessed major game-changing power shifts on Amazon Prime Video’s Rise and Fall. Known for its intense social experiment format that divides contestants between the privileged 'Rulers' at the top and the hustling workers in the 'Basement,' the house saw its hierarchy completely reshuffled. After a tough grind, Sara successfully rose to the top from the basement, while the episode concluded with Niharika clinching the title of the new Ultimate Ruler, setting the stage for fresh alliances and confrontations ahead.