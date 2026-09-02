Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 54.74 crore, significantly profiting on budget.

Kangana Ranaut praised film as a spiritual

Makers confirmed sequel; film initially planned as trilogy.

Hanuman Ansh, which hit theatres around a month ago, has been making waves at the box office. The film has been surpassing the day-on-day collections of recent releases such as Toxic, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. The film - made on a reported budget of Rs 1.75-2 crore - has so far earned Rs 54.74 crore, translating into a profit of around 2,650 per cent on its production budget.

As the film continues to draw audiences to theatres, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to praise the spiritual drama and urge people to watch it on the big screen. She also described the film as being more like a satsang centred around spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Kangana Ranaut Praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’

“Hanuman Ansh is not a movie; it’s a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba,” she wrote while sharing a picture of the spiritual guru on Instagram.

She added, “Skip your therapy and go watch it.”





Makers Confirm ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Sequel

Hanuman Ansh is set to get a sequel, with the makers looking to build on the success of the film, which was released last month. The upcoming instalment is expected to explore important chapters from Neem Karoli Baba’s life, beginning with his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations.

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It is worth noting that when the film was announced in February this year, it was planned as part of a trilogy.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has so far collected Rs 54.74 crore at the box office. Although the film had a slow start, it gained momentum through positive word of mouth despite big-budget releases running in theatres.

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The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi - who also directed the film. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge also star in prominent roles.