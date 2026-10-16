CJP Claims Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location, Denied Access To Lawyers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before planned 'Tiranga' rally.

CJP alleges Dipke's unknown location, denied lawyer access.

Police cited Section 163 BNSS for preventive detention.

Detention follows CJP member arrests at Jantar Mantar.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday alleged that Delhi Police had taken its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, to an undisclosed location and was not allowing him to speak to lawyers after detaining him ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

In a post on X, CJP said it had lost contact with Dipke and demanded that Delhi Police disclose his whereabouts.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the party said.

Questioning the police action, CJP asked why the government was treating young people “like terrorists”, adding that citizens were entitled to the protections and rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Where have you taken Abhijeet? You owe an answer to us. Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! HOW CAN WALKING WITH A TIRANGA BE A CRIME?” the party wrote, tagging Delhi Police.

Dipke Detained Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday, minutes before he was due to take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in Delhi. It was the second time he had been detained in a week.

He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A video showed Dipke leaving the residence of Anish Gawande, a spokesperson for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, with the national flag when police personnel stopped him and informed him that he was being preventively detained.

When Dipke asked why he could not proceed, police cited Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which they said was in force in the area.

Dipke Questions Grounds For Detention

In the video, Dipke asks police to suggest another location for the rally.

“Tell me somewhere else, then,” he says.

“We will tell you somewhere else. We are detaining you for now,” a police officer replies.

Dipke then questions the grounds for his detention, saying he has not broken any law.

“Sir, I haven’t broken any law yet. I am asking you where I can go. I haven’t broken any law. How can you detain me? I am alone,” he says.

Police Served Notice Before Rally

Before Friday’s proposed rally, Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice against proceeding with the march.

The rally was planned amid a standoff over the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and allegations against the Election Commission.

Jantar Mantar Arrests Preceded Rally

The proposed march also followed the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13.

Their detention came a day after the historic venue was denotified as a designated site for demonstrations.

The allegations about Dipke’s whereabouts and access to lawyers were made by CJP. The account provided does not include a response from Delhi Police to those claims.