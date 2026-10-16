Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US foiled alleged temple attack plot, suspect Alexandros Paporakis arrested.

Paporakis harbored white supremacist, anti-Indian views; India expressed concern.

India urged US authorities to ensure Indian nationals' safety.

Paporakis charged with terrorist threat, illegal weapons possession.

India on Friday urged the United States to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals after US authorities foiled an alleged mass-shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois. Investigators allege that the teenage suspect expressed violent anti-Indian and white supremacist views.

The alleged plot to attack the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora was a “matter of deep concern”, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

#WATCH | Delhi: On United States Representative Pramila Jayapal's remark on SIR, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We find the remarks of the congresswoman unwarranted and uninformed, and tantamount to interfering in the electoral practices of a democracy. This is an approach that undermines democracy itself." On the mass shooting attempt in Aurora, Illinois, he says, "... This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us, and at the same time, it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community in the United States. We have taken note of the action that U.S. law enforcement authorities have undertaken after this incident happened. We call on the United States side to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of internationals in the United States in the country." — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

“We have seen reports about an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois. This is a matter of deep concern for us,” Jaiswal said.

He added that India had taken note of the action by US law enforcement agencies and called on Washington to take the necessary steps to protect the Indian community.

Teen Arrested Over Alleged Temple Attack Plot

Nineteen-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, on October 11 over an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple. Police launched an investigation after his co-workers alerted them to disturbing text messages.

Investigators allege that Paporakis planned to target Indians at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, about 65 km west of downtown Chicago. Prosecutors said he had focused on the temple for around two months.

According to prosecutors, Paporakis allegedly attempted to carry out the attack on October 11, but his rifle malfunctioned when he tried to shoot a man from a car.

Prosecutors also alleged that he had told colleagues he “couldn't wait to kill Indian people” and referred to Sunday as the “special day”.

Manifesto Allegedly Expressed Anti-Indian Views

Investigators recovered a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)”. According to police, it contained white supremacist and extremist ideology, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian origin.

Court records cited by the Chicago Sun-Times quoted the document as describing its author as “a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day”.

The document reportedly outlined an alleged plan for mass violence and expressed hostility towards minority communities, including Indian, Jewish and African-American people.

A search of Paporakis’s residence led to the recovery of a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a tactical vest containing body armour. Police also recovered a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Authorities said their investigation so far indicated that Paporakis appeared to have been acting alone. The investigation remains ongoing.

Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and illegal possession of weapons. He was ordered to remain in custody following a court hearing and is due to appear in court again on October 30.

India Flags ‘Racist Hostility’ And ‘Anti-Hindu Hate’

On Thursday, the MEA described the alleged plot as a “racist, anti-Hindu attack” and called on US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” he added.

Jaiswal said the incident had heightened concerns over “growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US”, stressing the need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community.