'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 3 Cr Before Release; Over 80,000 Tickets Sold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur The Movie garners ₹3.8 crore in advance bookings.

Film releases September 4, retaining series' principal cast.

Ticket prices vary from ₹149 to over ₹1,800.

It received an 'A' certificate, running for 197 minutes.

The much-awaited ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ has opened to a strong early response at the box office, with advance bookings already underway. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others, the big-screen adaptation of the popular OTT series has crossed Rs 3 crore in pre-sale collections, including blocked seats, ahead of its theatrical release.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Advance Booking Report

The advance booking for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ began on Monday, and early figures suggest considerable interest among fans of the franchise.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far sold 80,766 tickets for its first day across India in Hindi and Telugu 2D formats. The pre-sale collection stands at Rs 2.01 crore without blocked seats.

When blocked seats are included, the film’s current pre-sale collection rises to Rs 3.8 crore.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is scheduled to hit cinemas on 4 September, leaving two more days for advance sales to build further. With the film yet to open officially, its ticket bookings are expected to pick up pace closer to release.

How Much Do 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ vary significantly across major cities and are currently available from around Rs 149 to more than Rs 1,800 for premium screenings.

In Mumbai and several other cities, regular show tickets are priced between Rs 149 and Rs 500, while premium screenings are considerably more expensive.

According to BookMyShow, a night show at DLF Mall of India in Noida is priced at Rs 1,800. Reports also indicate that premium ticket prices at some locations across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have crossed Rs 1,600.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Cast And Story Universe

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back several familiar faces from the series.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee and Harshita Gaur.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya, while Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. The film also features new additions Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC directed several changes, including alterations to a 35-second intimate scene, certain expletives and some dialogues.

The certified runtime of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is approximately 197 minutes and 19 seconds, making it more than three hours long.