India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 3 Cr Before Release; Over 80,000 Tickets Sold

'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 3 Cr Before Release; Over 80,000 Tickets Sold

Mirzapur The Movie advance booking has crossed Rs 3.37 crore with over 80,000 tickets sold. The film releases in cinemas on September 4.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mirzapur The Movie garners ₹3.8 crore in advance bookings.
  • Film releases September 4, retaining series' principal cast.
  • Ticket prices vary from ₹149 to over ₹1,800.
  • It received an 'A' certificate, running for 197 minutes.

The much-awaited ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ has opened to a strong early response at the box office, with advance bookings already underway. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others, the big-screen adaptation of the popular OTT series has crossed Rs 3 crore in pre-sale collections, including blocked seats, ahead of its theatrical release.

ALSO READ: ‘She’s Playing The Victim Card’: Darshan Jariwala Breaks Silence On Estranged Wife’s ‘Ugliest Woman’ Claim

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Advance Booking Report

The advance booking for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ began on Monday, and early figures suggest considerable interest among fans of the franchise.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far sold 80,766 tickets for its first day across India in Hindi and Telugu 2D formats. The pre-sale collection stands at Rs 2.01 crore without blocked seats.

When blocked seats are included, the film’s current pre-sale collection rises to Rs 3.8 crore.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is scheduled to hit cinemas on 4 September, leaving two more days for advance sales to build further. With the film yet to open officially, its ticket bookings are expected to pick up pace closer to release.

How Much Do 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ vary significantly across major cities and are currently available from around Rs 149 to more than Rs 1,800 for premium screenings.

In Mumbai and several other cities, regular show tickets are priced between Rs 149 and Rs 500, while premium screenings are considerably more expensive.

According to BookMyShow, a night show at DLF Mall of India in Noida is priced at Rs 1,800. Reports also indicate that premium ticket prices at some locations across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have crossed Rs 1,600.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Riti Tiwari Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Cast And Story Universe

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back several familiar faces from the series.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee and Harshita Gaur.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya, while Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. The film also features new additions Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.

The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC directed several changes, including alterations to a 35-second intimate scene, certain expletives and some dialogues.

The certified runtime of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is approximately 197 minutes and 19 seconds, making it more than three hours long.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the advance booking collections for 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The film has collected Rs 3.8 crore in pre-sale collections, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, it sold 80,766 tickets for Rs 2.01 crore for its first day across India.

When is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' scheduled to be released?

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 4th. Advance sales are expected to pick up pace closer to this official release date.

Who are the main cast members of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Divyenndu, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Other familiar faces from the series also return.

What is the runtime and certification of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The film has received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. Its certified runtime is approximately 197 minutes and 19 seconds, making it over three hours long.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal Ravi Kishan Mirzapur Movie Mirzapur The Movie Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 3 Cr Before Release; Over 80,000 Tickets Sold
'Mirzapur The Movie' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 3 Cr Before Release; Over 80,000 Tickets Sold
Movies
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Set For October Release, Makers End Delay Rumours
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Set For October Release, Makers End Delay Rumours
Movies
Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same
Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same
Movies
Tuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down
Tuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: ED Report Puts CMO Under Scanner Over Alleged Bribery, Transfer-Posting Network
Haryana News: Para Commando Drill Turns Risky as Boat Engine Fails, Two Soldiers Missing in Yamuna
Ayodhya News: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Today, First CEO Pick Expected From Three Final Names
Punjab-ED Row: Punjab Police Sends Detailed Reply to Enforcement Directorate
J&K News: BJP, National Conference Protest on Jobs, Power Rates and Statehood Demand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget