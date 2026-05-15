Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge premieres on Jio Hotstar with extended scenes.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 returns on Jio Hotstar with new challenges.

Kartavya, a crime thriller, launches on Netflix starring Saif Ali Khan.

Tamil thriller Exam highlights exam corruption on Amazon Prime Video.

If your weekend plans involve staying in, you’re in luck. This Friday brings a wave of fresh OTT releases across major streaming platforms, offering everything from gritty crime dramas to high-energy action and imaginative fantasy adventures.

So, what’s worth adding to your watchlist? Here’s a closer look.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Jio Hotstar

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HjeRgoo3WZ — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2026

After a strong theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is heading to OTT audiences overseas. Interestingly, the streaming version is expected to offer more than what audiences saw in cinemas. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha, the OTT cut is reportedly longer. Having completed 56 days in cinemas with an impressive performance, Dhurandhar 2 is now making its digital debut. The Ranveer Singh-led film, once again helmed by Aditya Dhar, has enjoyed a strong run and is now set to reach a wider audience. From Friday, 15 May, viewers can stream it on Jio Hotstar, making it a key highlight of this week’s OTT slate.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 - Jio Hotstar

Jiska naam Avinash Mishra ki goli pe aa gaya, samjho uska khel khatam🔥 #InspectorAvinash Season 2, all episodes streaming May 15th only on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/NbkXWlR8Em — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 13, 2026

The wait is finally over for fans of Inspector Avinash. In its second season, Randeep Hooda returns as Avinash Mishra, navigating the complex web of crime and politics in 1990s Uttar Pradesh. This time, the tension intensifies as the officer finds himself framed, forcing him to battle gang wars while trying to clear his name. With Urvashi Rautela and Amit Sial playing pivotal roles, the series promises gripping drama. It begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from 15 May.

Kartavya - Netflix

In Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of a police officer torn between professional duty and family safety. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the crime thriller brings together action and emotional conflict in equal measure. With Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, the film presents a layered narrative that explores moral dilemmas. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday.

Exam - Amazon Prime Video

Exam:

A determined young woman with a mysterious past enters the dangerous world of the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam to expose a powerful paper-leak network. But as she digs deeper, she uncovers a corruption chain embedded deep within the education system—and must… pic.twitter.com/F8qdCj5oiK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

The Tamil social thriller Exam dives into the dark realities of competitive examinations and paper leak scandals. Starring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan, the seven-episode series follows a young woman determined to expose corruption by infiltrating a powerful exam syndicate. Blending suspense with social commentary, the show highlights the pressure faced by students and the exploitation embedded within the system. It premieres on Prime Video on 15 May.

The WONDERFools - Netflix

K-drama enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to with The WONDERfools. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Y2K scare, the series follows ordinary individuals who suddenly develop uncontrollable superpowers. Starring Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo, the show mixes humour, romance and chaos as an unlikely group comes together to protect their city. It lands on Netflix this Friday.

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine - Netflix

Berlin is back with an all new heist...within a heist.



Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine premieres May 15 pic.twitter.com/gPjiqz7xhj — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2026

Expanding the universe of Money Heist, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine sees Pedro Alonso reprise his role as the charming yet calculating mastermind. This time, the story unfolds in Seville, where Berlin and his crew plan to steal Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting. But the heist isn’t the only objective, revenge also drives the narrative. Packed with romance, betrayal and suspense, the series promises another gripping chapter. It will be available on Netflix from 15 May.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Released Illegally In North India; Makers Fear Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’-Like Leak Issue

The Crash - Netflix

For true-crime followers, The Crash offers a haunting viewing experience. Directed by Gareth Johnson, the documentary explores the 2023 Mackenzie Shirilla case, focusing on a fatal car crash that claimed two teenage lives. As the investigation unfolds, it raises a disturbing question: was it a tragic accident or a deliberate act? The documentary begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.