Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Dips 5.4%, Bhooth Bangla And Raja Shivaji Show No Change; Patriot Hits Weakest Day At Rs 12 Lakh

Dhurandhar 2 Dips 5.4%, Bhooth Bangla And Raja Shivaji Show No Change; Patriot Hits Weakest Day At Rs 12 Lakh

Thursday box office report shows mixed trends as Dhurandhar 2 slips again, Raja Shivaji stays steady, Bhooth Bangla holds firm, while Patriot and Ek Din decline further.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji leads Thursday box office with stable Rs 1.90 crore.
  • Bhooth Bangla holds steady at Rs 1.25 crore, showing consistency.
  • Dhurandhar 2 earnings drop below Rs 1 crore, momentum slows.
  • Patriot and Ek Din face sharp declines, struggling for audience.

The box office landscape on Thursday painted a mixed picture for all the current releases. While some films continue to hold their ground despite mid-week pressure, others are clearly struggling to maintain momentum. As the numbers came in, it became evident that while certain titles are still finding favour with audiences, others are beginning to slip out of contention in an increasingly competitive box office race.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Opens In Cinemas Today After Financial Delay; Makers Issue Emotional Note

Dhurandhar 2 Day 57 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 remained below the Rs 1 crore mark once again on Day 57, collecting Rs 0.35 crore. This marks a 5.4% drop from its previous day’s Rs 0.37 crore.

Despite the dip, the film still managed a respectable footprint across 735 shows. Its cumulative India net now stands at Rs 1,144.56 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 1,796.51 crore, keeping it among the highest-earning titles overall.

Bhooth Bangla Day 28 Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla maintained complete stability on Day 28, collecting Rs 1.25 crore, unchanged from the previous day.

With 4,061 shows running, the film continues to demonstrate consistency even in its fourth week. Its India net stands at Rs 164.30 crore, while worldwide earnings have reached Rs 248.12 crore, reflecting steady audience interest despite the release cycle aging.

Raja Shivaji Day 14 Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji emerged as one of the more stable performers of the day. On Day 14, it collected Rs 1.90 crore, matching its previous day’s figure without any decline.

Playing across 3,836 shows, the film has so far accumulated Rs 76.95 crore net in India and Rs 91.10 crore gross. Its consistency suggests a loyal audience base, particularly across its Hindi and Marathi versions.

Patriot Day 14 Box Office Collection

Patriot witnessed one of its weakest days yet, dropping sharply to just Rs 12 lakh on Day 14.

The film has struggled through its second week, with earnings fluctuating between Rs 98 lakh and Rs 30 lakh before hitting the latest low. The sustained decline signals fading audience traction, despite earlier minor recoveries.

Ek Din Day 14 Box Office Collection

Ek Din continued its weak run on Day 14, managing just Rs 0.01 crore in both gross and net collections. T

he film was screened across 110 shows with only 12% occupancy, reflecting extremely limited audience engagement.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 7 Box Office Collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi slipped slightly on Day 7, earning Rs 0.44 crore compared to Rs 0.45 crore earlier, a marginal 2.2% drop.

With 1,405 shows, the film’s India net now stands at Rs 5.34 crore, while its total gross has reached Rs 6.36 crore. The trend remains modest but steady, without major spikes or crashes.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

Thursday Box Office Verdict: Who Won The Day?

Thursday’s box office clearly drew a line between the steady performers and those beginning to lose their grip. Raja Shivaji emerged as the strongest film of the day, holding firm at Rs 1.90 crore without any drop, signalling consistent audience interest. Close behind, Bhooth Bangla maintained complete stability with Rs 1.25 crore, showing no change from the previous day and reinforcing its steady run. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continued to feel the pressure, staying below the Rs 1 crore mark despite its massive overall earnings, indicating a gradual slowdown in momentum.

On the weaker end, Patriot and Ek Din saw sharp declines, with both films struggling to attract audiences and slipping further down the chart. Daadi Ki Shaadi, however, experienced only a mild dip, managing to stay relatively stable without any drastic fall.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film performed the strongest at the box office on Thursday?

Raja Shivaji emerged as the strongest performer, collecting Rs 1.90 crore without any drop. This indicates consistent audience interest in the film.

How did 'Dhurandhar 2' perform on Day 57?

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 0.35 crore on Day 57, a slight drop from the previous day. Despite this, its cumulative India net is Rs 1,144.56 crore.

What was the box office performance of 'Bhooth Bangla' on Day 28?

Bhooth Bangla maintained stability on Day 28, collecting Rs 1.25 crore, unchanged from the previous day. Its India net stands at Rs 164.30 crore.

Which films struggled the most at the box office on Thursday?

Patriot and Ek Din saw sharp declines, struggling to attract audiences. Patriot dropped to Rs 12 lakh, while Ek Din managed only Rs 0.01 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Patriot Raja Shivaji Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2 Ek Din Daadi Ki Shaadi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Dhurandhar 2 Dips 5.4%, Bhooth Bangla And Raja Shivaji Show No Change; Patriot Hits Weakest Day At Rs 12 Lakh
Dhurandhar 2 Dips 5.4%, Bhooth Bangla And Raja Shivaji Show No Change; Patriot Hits Weakest Day At Rs 12 Lakh
Movies
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Released Illegally In North India; Makers Fear Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’-Like Leak Issue
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Released Illegally In North India; Makers Fear Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’-Like Leak Issue
Movies
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Opens In Cinemas Today After Financial Delay; Makers Issue Emotional Note
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu Opens In Cinemas Today After Financial Delay; Makers Issue Emotional Note
Movies
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu NOT Releasing Today; Theatres Begin Issuing Refunds
Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu NOT Releasing Today; Theatres Begin Issuing Refunds
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Paper Leak: Government Holds High-Level Emergency Meeting
Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship
Breaking: Delhi Govt Orders 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Fuel Use Amid Nationwide Savings Push
UP Storm Havoc: 111 Dead as Fierce Winds, Rain and Falling Trees Trigger Massive Damage
Breaking: Delhi Govt Announces 2-Day Work From Home Rule for Offices, Pushes Virtual Meetings
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit
Opinion
Embed widget