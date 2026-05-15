Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads Thursday box office with stable Rs 1.90 crore.

Bhooth Bangla holds steady at Rs 1.25 crore, showing consistency.

Dhurandhar 2 earnings drop below Rs 1 crore, momentum slows.

Patriot and Ek Din face sharp declines, struggling for audience.

The box office landscape on Thursday painted a mixed picture for all the current releases. While some films continue to hold their ground despite mid-week pressure, others are clearly struggling to maintain momentum. As the numbers came in, it became evident that while certain titles are still finding favour with audiences, others are beginning to slip out of contention in an increasingly competitive box office race.

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Dhurandhar 2 Day 57 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 remained below the Rs 1 crore mark once again on Day 57, collecting Rs 0.35 crore. This marks a 5.4% drop from its previous day’s Rs 0.37 crore.

Despite the dip, the film still managed a respectable footprint across 735 shows. Its cumulative India net now stands at Rs 1,144.56 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 1,796.51 crore, keeping it among the highest-earning titles overall.

Bhooth Bangla Day 28 Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla maintained complete stability on Day 28, collecting Rs 1.25 crore, unchanged from the previous day.

With 4,061 shows running, the film continues to demonstrate consistency even in its fourth week. Its India net stands at Rs 164.30 crore, while worldwide earnings have reached Rs 248.12 crore, reflecting steady audience interest despite the release cycle aging.

Raja Shivaji Day 14 Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji emerged as one of the more stable performers of the day. On Day 14, it collected Rs 1.90 crore, matching its previous day’s figure without any decline.

Playing across 3,836 shows, the film has so far accumulated Rs 76.95 crore net in India and Rs 91.10 crore gross. Its consistency suggests a loyal audience base, particularly across its Hindi and Marathi versions.

Patriot Day 14 Box Office Collection

Patriot witnessed one of its weakest days yet, dropping sharply to just Rs 12 lakh on Day 14.

The film has struggled through its second week, with earnings fluctuating between Rs 98 lakh and Rs 30 lakh before hitting the latest low. The sustained decline signals fading audience traction, despite earlier minor recoveries.

Ek Din Day 14 Box Office Collection

Ek Din continued its weak run on Day 14, managing just Rs 0.01 crore in both gross and net collections. T

he film was screened across 110 shows with only 12% occupancy, reflecting extremely limited audience engagement.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 7 Box Office Collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi slipped slightly on Day 7, earning Rs 0.44 crore compared to Rs 0.45 crore earlier, a marginal 2.2% drop.

With 1,405 shows, the film’s India net now stands at Rs 5.34 crore, while its total gross has reached Rs 6.36 crore. The trend remains modest but steady, without major spikes or crashes.

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Thursday Box Office Verdict: Who Won The Day?

Thursday’s box office clearly drew a line between the steady performers and those beginning to lose their grip. Raja Shivaji emerged as the strongest film of the day, holding firm at Rs 1.90 crore without any drop, signalling consistent audience interest. Close behind, Bhooth Bangla maintained complete stability with Rs 1.25 crore, showing no change from the previous day and reinforcing its steady run. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continued to feel the pressure, staying below the Rs 1 crore mark despite its massive overall earnings, indicating a gradual slowdown in momentum.

On the weaker end, Patriot and Ek Din saw sharp declines, with both films struggling to attract audiences and slipping further down the chart. Daadi Ki Shaadi, however, experienced only a mild dip, managing to stay relatively stable without any drastic fall.