Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy confirms separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

Couple announces mutual decision to part ways amicably.

Roy disables Instagram comments amid speculation and rumors.

They met in Dubai, married in Goa in 2022.

Actress Mouni Roy has disabled the comments section on her Instagram post after announcing her separation from her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar four years after their marriage. This came after social media users began tagging actor Disha Patani and accused her of being responsible for the couple’s troubled marriage. The comments are no longer visible on Mouni Roy’s latest post.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Divorce

The actor confirmed her separation from Suraj through a joint statement shared on Instagram, days after rumours surrounding their marriage gained traction on social media.

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“Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop,” the caption of the post read.

Along with it, Mouni also shared a detailed statement jointly signed by Suraj Nambiar.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” the statement read.

The couple further clarified that they had mutually decided to separate after reflecting on their “personal priorities”.

“Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the note added.

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The statement further said that both Mouni and Suraj are focused on navigating the phase privately and respectfully.

“We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time,” it concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

How Did Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Meet?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met during a New Year’s celebration in Dubai in 2018 after being introduced through mutual friends. The two gradually grew close despite being in a long-distance relationship, with Suraj based in Dubai and Mouni living in Mumbai.

The couple eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2022, with the wedding being conducted as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Now, four years later, speculation around their relationship intensified after social media users noticed that the couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed several wedding pictures from their profiles.