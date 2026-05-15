Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film Karuppu screened unauthorizedly in North India.

Piracy concerns arise, impacting OTT valuation significantly.

Makers blame Qube for negligence, initiate legal action.

Karuppu officially releases worldwide after delays.

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s much-awaited film Karuppu was allegedly screened without authorisation in several parts of India, including Mumbai and Varanasi, raising fears of piracy among the makers. The team has expressed concern that the incident could lead to piracy issues similar to those faced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. The unauthorised screenings reportedly took place even as all official shows of Karuppu had been cancelled on Thursday, as the makers planned to release the film today. The production house also claimed that the controversy has severely impacted the film’s OTT valuation and the offers dropped by more than half.

Karuppu Released Illegally In North India

The makers addressed the issue while speaking to the press on Thursday. “The movie was unexpectedly screened in Mumbai, Varanasi, and several other locations across North India. Upon discovering this, we immediately demanded the screening be stopped, though it took an hour to halt the process and regain control,” they said.

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According to the production house, the unauthorised screenings have also caused significant financial losses, especially in terms of OTT rights.

“The movie was made with a budget of Rs 140 crore. Due to these complications, the OTT rights, originally valued at Rs 90 crore, have dropped by more than half, with current offers at only Rs 40 crore. Because production costs and projected sales no longer align, we are facing significant hurdles in finalising the movie's release,” they stated.

Makers Fear Vijay’s Jana Nayagan-Like Leak Issue

The team further stated that they fear the incident could trigger piracy concerns similar to those linked to Jana Nayagan. “We are deeply concerned that this lapse will lead to piracy issues, similar to what occurred with Jana Nayagan,” the makers added.

The makers also accused Qube of negligence, claiming the company blamed the incident on a staff member’s mistake.

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“Qube has claimed this was a technical error, one they insist hasn’t happened in 20 years, and alleged that a staff member initiated the screening by mistake. We cannot accept this explanation. We strongly condemn this negligence and are demanding both a formal answer and financial compensation from Qube,” they said.

Makers Take Legal Action Against Qube

Following the alleged unauthorised screenings, the makers have initiated legal proceedings against Qube.

“...the film is produced with investments running into several hundreds of crores. The film carries substantial theatrical, satellite, OTT, overseas and commercial value and was scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release across more than 20 countries and approximately 3,000 screens worldwide,” a part of the statement read.

The notice further claimed that the accidental release led to visuals and clips from the film being leaked online through various platforms.

“It has come to my client's utmost shock and dismay that due to unauthorised and illegal activation of KDMs by Qube Cinema Technologies, certain theatrical screenings of the Tamil version of the film Karuppu were unlawfully exhibited in North India without the final authorisation or approval of my client. As a consequence of such unauthorised exhibition, visuals, scenes, clips and other copyrighted portions from the film have been illegally recorded, accessed and circulated through various social media platforms and digital mediums,” the statement said.

The makers also warned that downloading, recording, sharing, or circulating leaked footage from the film could invite strict legal and criminal action under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“It is hereby notified that any downloading, recording, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, transmitting or circulating of any scenes, clips or leaked content relating to the film Karuppu through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, torrent websites or any other online or offline platform constitutes serious offences under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000,” the statement added.

Karuppu In Theatres Today

The film, which faced delays due to a pending financial settlement, has finally hit theatres worldwide, director RJ Balaji said in an update. “Dear all… Thank you for being with us! Karuppu Veera Bhadrudu from today!”

And finally, Karuppu from Today !!! 🖤🖤🖤

Thank you all 🥹🥹🥹🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wktf8Smqv5 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 15, 2026

The production house also thanked fans for their constant support as they navigate the difficult times.

“We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: Karuppu is releasing worldwide!” the statement added.

It further noted, “This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore - it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!”