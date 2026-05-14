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HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT debut set internationally on May 15.
  • Extended cut, 'Raw and Undekha', will stream overseas, not India.
  • Netflix Malaysia confirmed release, unveiled official poster.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to make its OTT debut overseas after emerging as a blockbuster at both the domestic and worldwide box office following its theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition.

‘Raw and Undekha’ Version To Stream Overseas

The film’s OTT edition is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha and will reportedly be released internationally, excluding India, in a longer format than the version shown in cinemas.

The announcement drew significant attention among fans due to its unique release strategy.

Netflix Confirms Release Date

Netflix Malaysia officially confirmed on Thursday that Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha will premiere on the platform on May 15, 2026.

The streaming platform also unveiled the official poster for the film’s OTT release.

However, viewers have been informed that streaming timings may vary across regions depending on time zones.

Indian Viewers Will Have To Wait

While the extended version is set for an overseas release, Indian audiences will have to wait longer for the film’s OTT debut in the country.

Netflix Malaysia’s Announcement

The official post by Netflix Malaysia, written in Indonesian, translated to:

“In the sequel of #Dhurandhar, Hamza will try to destroy the criminal world. #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha arrives on Netflix on May 15.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar: The Revenge be released on OTT?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha will premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026, internationally, excluding India.

Will the OTT version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge be different from the theatrical release?

Yes, the OTT version, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha, will be an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition.

Can Indian viewers watch the extended version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT?

Indian audiences will have to wait longer for the film's OTT debut in the country, as the extended version is currently slated for an international release.

Where was the release date for Dhurandhar: The Revenge confirmed?

Netflix Malaysia officially confirmed the release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha on their platform.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar Ott Release Date
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