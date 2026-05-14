Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT debut set internationally on May 15.

Extended cut, 'Raw and Undekha', will stream overseas, not India.

Netflix Malaysia confirmed release, unveiled official poster.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to make its OTT debut overseas after emerging as a blockbuster at both the domestic and worldwide box office following its theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition.

‘Raw and Undekha’ Version To Stream Overseas

The film’s OTT edition is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha and will reportedly be released internationally, excluding India, in a longer format than the version shown in cinemas.

The announcement drew significant attention among fans due to its unique release strategy.

Netflix Confirms Release Date

Netflix Malaysia officially confirmed on Thursday that Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raw and Undekha will premiere on the platform on May 15, 2026.

The streaming platform also unveiled the official poster for the film’s OTT release.

However, viewers have been informed that streaming timings may vary across regions depending on time zones.

Indian Viewers Will Have To Wait

While the extended version is set for an overseas release, Indian audiences will have to wait longer for the film’s OTT debut in the country.

Netflix Malaysia’s Announcement

The official post by Netflix Malaysia, written in Indonesian, translated to:

“In the sequel of #Dhurandhar, Hamza will try to destroy the criminal world. #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha arrives on Netflix on May 15.”