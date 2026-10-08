Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Housemates Uditi Singh and Gullu argued over household chores.

Gullu referenced Uditi's past relationship, causing her distress.

Housemates criticized Gullu, who later apologized for his remark.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi Singh and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar got into an argument over household chores. The confrontation took an emotional turn when Gullu brought up Uditi’s past relationship, leaving her in tears.

Uditi Singh And Gullu Clash Over Household Duties

The argument started when Gullu questioned Uditi Singh about her use of the word 'chor'.

Explaining what she meant, Uditi said, “Main ye keh rahi thi jo aap pe tag laga hai, aap chura ke khate ho.”

Gullu then responded, “Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe ex tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai.”

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The reference to an ‘ex’ immediately changed the tone of the confrontation. Uditi objected to Gullu bringing her personal life into the disagreement and asked, “Aap personal kyu ja rahe ho? You think you will smart by talking about my ex?”

While expressing her frustration, Uditi said, “Main tumhara Roadies, Splitsvilla la rahi hoon yaha pe. Tumne ex kyun laya.”

Gullu made Arishfa ticktok cry yesterday now it's time for her besti Uditi Singh Gullu made the topic on point and taught this beautiful cute Uditi a good lesson of backstabbing Gullu Cooked uditi part 2 😂😂 https://t.co/ty9ZmjjddT — DarkX (@dark_x0101) October 7, 2026

Uditi Singh Breaks Down

Uditi walked awat from the argument and went into the washroom, where she was seen crying. Arishfa Khan followed her and later went to comfort the actor.

The remark became a major point of discussion among the housemates, with some telling Gullu that he had crossed a line by bringing Uditi's past relationship into the argument. Gullu later approached Uditi and apologised for making the personal reference.

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Uditi Singh's Past Relationship

Uditi Singh has previously spoken about her relationship with actor Karan Wahi several times on Bigg Boss 20. On the show, she talked about conversations around marriage and their eventual breakup. In one of the previous episodes, she even went on to describe the split as a 'blessing in disguise'.

Karan Wahi's name also surfaced amid speculation over a possible wildcard entry into Bigg Boss 20, although he later denied that he was entering the show.