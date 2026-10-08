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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship

Bigg Boss 20 saw Uditi Singh break down after Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar brought up her past relationship during an argument over household chores.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Housemates Uditi Singh and Gullu argued over household chores.
  • Gullu referenced Uditi's past relationship, causing her distress.
  • Housemates criticized Gullu, who later apologized for his remark.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Uditi Singh and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar got into an argument over household chores. The confrontation took an emotional turn when Gullu brought up Uditi’s past relationship, leaving her in tears.

Uditi Singh And Gullu Clash Over Household Duties

The argument started when Gullu questioned Uditi Singh about her use of the word 'chor'.

Explaining what she meant, Uditi said, “Main ye keh rahi thi jo aap pe tag laga hai, aap chura ke khate ho.”

Gullu then responded, “Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe ex tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai.”

ALSO READ: 'Why Defame Me?': Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Files Defamation Case Amid Her 'Bigg Boss 20' Stint

The reference to an ‘ex’ immediately changed the tone of the confrontation. Uditi objected to Gullu bringing her personal life into the disagreement and asked, “Aap personal kyu ja rahe ho? You think you will smart by talking about my ex?”

While expressing her frustration, Uditi said, “Main tumhara Roadies, Splitsvilla la rahi hoon yaha pe. Tumne ex kyun laya.”

Uditi Singh Breaks Down

Uditi walked awat from the argument and went into the washroom, where she was seen crying. Arishfa Khan followed her and later went to comfort the actor.

The remark became a major point of discussion among the housemates, with some telling Gullu that he had crossed a line by bringing Uditi's past relationship into the argument. Gullu later approached Uditi and apologised for making the personal reference.

ALSO READ: 'Meet Those Countless Victims': VHP Hits Backs At Vivek Agnihotri's Hinduism Remarks

Uditi Singh's Past Relationship

Uditi Singh has previously spoken about her relationship with actor Karan Wahi several times on Bigg Boss 20. On the show, she talked about conversations around marriage and their eventual breakup. In one of the previous episodes, she even went on to describe the split as a 'blessing in disguise'.

Karan Wahi's name also surfaced amid speculation over a possible wildcard entry into Bigg Boss 20, although he later denied that he was entering the show.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the argument between Uditi Singh and Gullu?

The argument began over household chores, specifically when Gullu questioned Uditi's use of the word 'chor'. It escalated when Gullu brought up Uditi's past relationship.

Why did Uditi Singh become emotional during the confrontation?

Uditi broke down in tears after Gullu brought up her past relationship, making the argument personal. She objected to him mentioning her ex-partner.

What was Gullu's controversial remark that upset Uditi?

Gullu remarked, "Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe ex tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai.”

Did Gullu apologize for his comment to Uditi?

Yes, Gullu later approached Uditi and apologized for making a personal reference to her past relationship during their argument.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Wahi Uditi Singh Kushal Tanwar Gullu Bigg Boss 20
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