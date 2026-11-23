Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Original cast returns, joined by Shreya Chaudhary.

A priceless crown, a luxury cruise ship, and a high-stakes game of deception are all set to take centre stage as Netflix revives its hit heist thriller franchise with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2. Following the massive audience response to the first instalment, the streaming giant has officially locked December 17 as the premiere date for the sequel. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the upcoming thriller reunites Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar while welcoming Shreya Chaudhary to the cast for an all-new robbery.

Release Date And Platform

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 17. The announcement was shared by Netflix India on Instagram, confirming that subscribers worldwide will be able to catch the next chapter of the popular heist thriller franchise online just ahead of the holiday season.

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Expanding the world of the franchise, the sequel promises a fresh storyline packed with unexpected twists and bigger stakes. Unlike the original film, which centred on an elaborate robbery aboard an aeroplane, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2 shifts the action to a massive luxury cruise ship. This time, a priceless crown becomes the ultimate target, pulling the characters into a dangerous web of deception and unforeseen challenges.

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Cast And Crew

Retaining the core chemistry that won over viewers in the first part, Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar reprise their roles in the sequel. Adding a fresh dynamic to the ensemble, actress Shreya Chaudhary joins the franchise in a pivotal role. Backed by Maddock Films, the thriller once again sees Ajay Singh returning to the director's chair to steer the story in an all-new direction.