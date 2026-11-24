An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal's Koshi Province early on Tuesday morning, triggering tremors across parts of India and neighbouring countries, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The earthquake occurred near Lelep in Koshi Province at around 7:02 am. Tremors were felt in parts of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh, while reports also emerged from China.

Further details about the earthquake and its impact were awaited at the time of publication.

Separate Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.5 Recorded In Assam

Meanwhile, a separate earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres. The NCS recorded its epicentre at latitude 25.743° North and longitude 93.355° East.

The Assam tremor was reported several hours before the earthquake in Nepal