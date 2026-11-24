Seat-sharing demands for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have added an interesting dimension to alliance politics in the Purvanchal region. The Congress has staked its claim on the Nizamabad seat in Azamgarh, while signs of differences have emerged between the BJP's NDA allies, the Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), over the Atraulia and Chauri Chaura constituencies. The 2022 Assembly election results could make seat-sharing negotiations more complicated for both alliances.

Azamgarh is not an easy district for the Congress to stake a claim in. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won all 10 seats in the district. The BJP and its allies had to settle for second place in every constituency.

Against this backdrop, the Congress's demand for the Nizamabad seat presents a political challenge for the SP. In Nizamabad, SP candidate Alam Badi secured 79,835 votes and defeated BJP's Manoj by a margin of 34,187 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Rahman received only 1,224 votes and forfeited his security deposit.

The SP also maintained its dominance in the Azamgarh Sadar constituency. Senior leader Durga Prasad Yadav defeated BJP's Akhilesh Kumar Mishra 'Guddu' by 16,036 votes. Yadav has been elected MLA nine times.

The SP's victory in all 10 constituencies highlights its strong organisational and electoral base in the district. In contrast, the Congress secured less than one per cent of the votes in every constituency and failed to emerge as a serious contender in any of them.

Therefore, the Congress's claim to Nizamabad may be less about its electoral performance in 2022 and more about its attempt to secure a larger political share in the alliance.

Nishad Party, SBSP Differences Over Atraulia And Chauri Chaura

Meanwhile, consensus on seat-sharing among NDA allies also appears difficult to achieve. Amid reports of differences between the Nishad Party and Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP over the Atraulia and Chauri Chaura constituencies, Rajbhar dismissed the reports as media speculation.

However, he asserted his party's claim over Chauri Chaura, arguing that the constituency has around 50,000 votes belonging to the Rajbhar community, which he claimed was higher than the Nishad community's vote count.

He also questioned the Nishad Party's electoral performance in the previous election, pointing out that the party had lost by a margin of 22,000 votes.

Seat-Sharing Claims Within The Alliances

Congress: Has staked its claim on the Nizamabad seat in Azamgarh.

SBSP: Om Prakash Rajbhar has asserted his party's claim over Chauri Chaura. His son is also likely to contest from the constituency.

Nishad Party: Reports suggest the party is staking a claim on Atraulia and Chauri Chaura.

Rajbhar's argument: He claims the Rajbhar community has around 50,000 votes in Chauri Chaura.

Rajbhar's counter: He reminded the Nishad Party of its defeat by a margin of 22,000 votes in the previous election.

The two developments indicate that seat-sharing for the 2027 elections will not be determined solely by past electoral victories and defeats. Caste equations, local leadership, the influence of alliance partners and organisational strength are also likely to play a role in the negotiations.

The real challenge for both alliances will be to accommodate the ambitions of their partners while ensuring that competing claims over constituencies do not undermine electoral unity.