Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panchayat Season 5 trailer released, featuring returning cast.

New village leadership creates fresh political complications.

Sachivji navigates personal ambitions and Rinki relationship.

Season 5 premieres December 3, 2026, on Prime Video.

The people of Phulera are gearing up for another round of village politics, personal equations, and unexpected twists. Prime Video has released the official trailer for Panchayat Season 5, bringing back Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and the much-loved ensemble cast. This time, the village faces a change in leadership, leaving its residents to adjust to a new power equation. Sachivji also has personal matters to deal with, particularly his relationship with Rinki. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season will premiere on December 3, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in India and worldwide.

Panchayat Season 5 Trailer: What's New In Phulera?

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the latest developments in Phulera, where a change in the panchayat leadership sets off a fresh series of complications. Pradhanji, played by Raghubir Yadav, is finding it difficult to adjust to life after losing the position, while the new Pradhanpati prepares to take charge.

Sachivji, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, is also dealing with several developments. Alongside his professional responsibilities and friendships, he has to navigate his personal ambitions and relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. The trailer hints at an unexpected turn in their love story, leaving viewers wondering whether the two will finally find their happy ending.

With familiar characters returning and new political equations emerging, the upcoming season promises another look at the everyday challenges and comic situations that define life in Phulera.

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Panchayat Season 5 Cast And Release Date

The fifth season brings back the show's popular ensemble, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. Chandan Kumar has written the latest season, which is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. The series will be available to audiences across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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What The Director Said About Panchayat Season 5

Speaking about the new season, co-producer, co-creator and director Deepak Kumar Mishra reflected on the show's journey and its connection with audiences.

“Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavor has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart. Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera.”

With a new Pradhan, changing relationships and Sachivji's personal story taking an unexpected turn, the fifth season is set to bring viewers back to Phulera for another chapter of village drama.