Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Organisation accuses government of stifling critical educated voices.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and prevented from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

Das claimed that immigration officials informed him at the airport counter that his passport had been flagged, preventing him from boarding his flight. He was due to travel to the UK to address an event organised by the Oxford Union.

Taking to X, Das accused the Narendra Modi-led government of blocking his travel. "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," he wrote.

Saurav Das Shares Video Of Airport Incident

In a video posted on Instagram, Das recounted how he was stopped at the immigration counter despite having a scheduled flight to London at 1 am.

He said the students' union at Oxford University had invited him to deliver a lecture. However, when he reached the immigration counter, officials allegedly informed him that his passport had been flagged.

"I was going to London because the students' union of the prestigious Oxford university had invited me for a lecture. But as I reached the immigration counter, I was informed that my passport has been flagged by the coward government to stop me from going out of the country," Das said in the video.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police official told Hindustan Times that the police were not aware of the incident and that immigration officials were handling the matter.

The CJP also alleged that Das had been prevented from travelling despite an invitation from the University of Oxford to address the Oxford Union. In a post on X, the youth-led movement accused the government of being uncomfortable with critical voices.

"This cowardly government fears educated voices so much that it has stooped to stopping those who carry India's voice to the world," the organisation said.

CJP Leaders Were Jailed After Jantar Mantar Protest

Das, along with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, has been at the forefront of the organisation's campaigns, including protests over examination paper leaks and its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail following a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, when they allegedly entered the area despite it having been denotified as a designated protest site and waved the national flag.

Das, Ranka and CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, along with 11 others, were accused of trespassing into the restricted protest area. The group was demonstrating against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The accused were released from Tihar Jail on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each.