Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi humorously defined dating terms for Arishfa, Uditi.

He offered amusing, unconventional definitions for 'situationship' and 'benching'.

Viewers praised Qazi's spontaneous humor, finding his content entertaining.

Article also clarified actual meanings of these dating terms.

Qazi Touqeer has found a rather unusual way to explain two popular Gen Z dating term, 'benching' and 'situationship' on Bigg Boss 20. His amusing interpretations of the slang left viewers entertained, with several social media users praising his ability to deliver content even while sitting alone. During an interaction with Arishfa and Uditi Singh, Qazi asked the two whether they knew what the terms meant. When Arishfa admitted she didn't, the singer offered his own versions of their meanings, leaving the conversation in splits.

ALSO READ: Leaked ‘Pralay’ Scene Shows Ranveer Singh Riding Past Dust-Covered Abandoned Cars At Eerie Location | Watch

Qazi Touqeer Explains 'Situationship' And 'Benching'

Qazi first attempted to explain the term 'situationship' with a playful take on the word. He said, "Ship mai jao aur wahan situation create karo. Agar ship band ho jae aur fir jo bhi wahan hoga that is situationship." [Go to the ship and create a situation there. If the ship gets shut down, whatever happens after that is a situationship.]

He then moved on to ‘benching’, giving the dating term an equally humorous interpretation. Explaining it to Arishfa and Uditi, he said, "Ek ladka, ek ladki bench par baithe, aur ek dusre ke saath unfiltered baatein karo. share karo ki mujhe tumme kya pasand hai aur tumhe mujhme kya pasand hai. Jab tak bench par hai toh share karte jao, aur fir bench se utho aur sab bhool jao, i think that's benching." [A boy and a girl sit together on a bench and have unfiltered conversations. Share what you like about each other and what you appreciate about one another. As long as you're sitting on the bench, keep sharing your feelings. Then, get up from the bench and forget everything. I think that's what benching is.]

Social Media Users React To Qazi's Explanations

Qazi’s comments soon became a talking point among viewers, many of whom found his spontaneous humour entertaining. Several users praised the singer for making the conversation enjoyable, while others joked that he didn't need anyone else to create content.

One user wrote, "Qazi can deliver content even when he's sitting alone."

Another commented, "Qazi’s turning Gen Z slang to comedic gold,"

A third user said, "Qazi is so fun! But sad to see his companions are so boring! paisa vasool"

Another added, "Qazi is more genZ than genZ."

Another user summed up the sentiment by saying, "Qazi bhai akele bhi content bana lete hai. He needs no one."

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma Questions Six-Pack Hero Image, Says Real-Life Powerful Men Don't Need Muscles

What Do 'Situationship' And 'Benching' Mean?

While Qazi gave the terms his own comic interpretations on Bigg Boss 20, both have specific meanings in modern dating culture. A ‘situationship’ refers to a romantic or intimate connection that hasn't been clearly defined as a committed relationship. The people involved may share affection and spend time together without agreeing on exclusivity, labels or long-term plans.

‘Benching’, meanwhile, describes keeping someone interested as a backup option without making a commitment. The term draws on the idea of a substitute player waiting on the sidelines in sport. In dating, it often involves occasional messages or attention that keep a person hopeful while the other individual considers different options.