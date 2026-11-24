Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang received a rousing welcome returning to Nvidia.

Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Huang as CEO.

President Trump supported Huang, assuring board amid concerns.

Investigation into Huang's past conduct and affairs continues.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a rousing welcome from employees as he returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, a day after the company's board announced his reinstatement. Videos shared on social media showed staff members cheering and chanting his name as he arrived.

In one video, employees can be heard shouting, “Jensen, Jensen, Jensen,' one was heard saying, " We love you, Jensen,” as Huang approaches.

Huang, who returned to the company's leadership with immediate effect, thanked employees for their support and said he intended to improve his leadership.

"Thank you all for the second chances," Huang told the cheering crowd. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

BREAKING: Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia’s headquarters and receives a standing ovation from employees. https://t.co/27PWK8jlCN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted to Huang's return, saying Nvidia employees had wanted him back. Sharing a video of the welcome on X, Musk wrote, "Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back, and it shows."

In another post, Musk said, "The mistake has been corrected." He had also earlier written, "It is done."

Gavin S. Baker, an American investor who serves as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Atreides Management, took to X to share visuals from the Nvidia HQ, showing employees welcoming Huang amid applause and cheer.



"The Nvidia employees wanted him back more than anything. Grateful to the President, everyone in the administration, everyone who signed the petition, everyone who supported Jensen publicly, everyone who called the board, everyone on the board who fought for him, everyone," he wrote on X.

Scenes from Nvidia headquarters as Jensen comes back. The Nvidia employees wanted him back more than anything. Grateful to the President, everyone in the administration, everyone who signed the petition, everyone who supported Jensen publicly, everyone who called the board, everyone on the board who fought for him, everyone. This is why America is the greatest country on earth. Every part of Jensen’s story would have only been possible in America. And remember that Gandalf the White was even better than Gandalf the Grey in every way. “Let’s get to work.” 🇺🇸 — Gavin Baker (@GavinSBaker) November 23, 2026

Nvidia Board Unanimously Approves Huang's Return

Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

According to a statement from the board, the decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The directors voted unanimously in favour of his return, saying they were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Nvidia Board Chair Harvey C Jones said.

The company also confirmed that its independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure would continue.

ALSO READ: NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO, Board Says Return Poses No National Security Risk

Trump Welcomes Reinstatement, Says He Assured Nvidia Board

US President Donald Trump welcomed the board's decision, describing it as an "absolutely GREAT decision" in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also said he had provided the Nvidia board with assurances about Huang's position amid concerns linked to China. Speaking to CNBC, he was asked whether he had assured the directors that the CEO would not face prosecution.

"I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe—and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that—we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said.

Asked why he supported Huang's reinstatement, Trump added, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him."

Defending the executive, Trump described Huang as a technological talent whose expertise was important to the United States. He also argued that losing a leader with his capabilities would pose a greater long-term concern.

"We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. And I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them," Trump said.

"Losing the brainpower like somebody like Jensen — to me, that would be a far bigger threat than anything we're talking about," he added.

ALSO READ: Red Bra, Bloodied Face: Trump Welcomes Jensen Huang's Nvidia Return With Bizarre AI Image

Why Did Jensen Huang Leave Nvidia?

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on November 12 following reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been linked in US investigations to suspected Chinese intelligence activity. Reports also referred to alleged relationships involving Nvidia employees.

The allegations prompted scrutiny of the company's leadership and its business dealings related to China, including concerns over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips. The allegations involving Alice Huang have not been established as proven espionage.

Nvidia's board initially accepted Huang's resignation and had indicated that it did not intend to reinstate him. However, following further discussions and intervention by Trump in support of his return, the board reversed its position on November 23.

The company has said its investigation will continue, while US authorities are also examining issues linked to national security and export controls.