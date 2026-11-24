Following India's drawn first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, captain Shubman Gill has raised two important issues with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian skipper has called for the removal of the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball, a restriction introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also questioned the quality of the Kookaburra ball, pointing out that it becomes considerably softer after just 25-30 overs, making life difficult for bowlers.

Shubman Gill wants ICC to lift saliva ban

Speaking at the press conference after the Wellington Test ended in a draw, Shubman Gill said the ICC should reconsider its decision to prohibit the use of saliva to shine the ball. The restriction was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gill believes that the circumstances have changed significantly since then and there is little reason to continue with the restriction.

"We have moved well past the COVID era. A rule was put in place stating that saliva could not be used to shine the ball. It has been 7-8 years now; I don't understand why it is still not permitted," Gill said.

The Indian captain also expressed concerns about the Kookaburra ball.

Gill said, "I am not sure if the quality of the balls has declined or if there is some other reason, but when the pitch offers no assistance and the ball also goes soft, it becomes extremely difficult for bowlers to take wickets."

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🔴BALL QUALITY THESE DAYS IS VERY POOR - GILL SHOW HIS FRUSTRATION 🤯 🎙️: Shubman Gill feels the ball gets soft too quickly these days, making it difficult for bowlers to take wickets, especially when the pitch offers little help. - He also questioned why players are still not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball, even though COVID is long over. Gill believes better ball quality and allowing saliva could make things easier for bowlers. — Sam (@cricsam02) November 23, 2026

Why does soft cricket ball make it difficult for bowlers?

Explaining the challenges associated with a softer ball, Shubman Gill pointed out that it becomes increasingly difficult for bowlers to generate wicket-taking opportunities when the pitch offers little assistance.

When the ball loses its hardness, edges from the bat are less likely to carry to the wicketkeeper or slip fielders. This reduces the chances of catches and makes it harder for the bowling side to create opportunities.

Similarly, when the pitch offers limited assistance and the ball becomes softer, bowlers may find it difficult to generate the movement and conditions required to trouble batters and force LBW opportunities.

Shubman Gill believes that allowing players to use saliva to shine the ball again could help maintain its condition for a longer period. According to the Indian captain, this could provide bowlers with greater assistance and help restore a better balance between bat and ball in Test cricket.