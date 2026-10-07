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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I’ve Become A Drama Myself’: Rajpal Yadav Gets Emotional In SC; Jokes His Next Will Be ‘16 Saawan Jhel Ke’

‘I’ve Become A Drama Myself’: Rajpal Yadav Gets Emotional In SC; Jokes His Next Will Be ‘16 Saawan Jhel Ke’

Rajpal Yadav got emotional while appearing before the Supreme Court, reflecting on his personal struggles and legal troubles.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 02:45 PM (IST)

Actor Rajpal Yadav turned emotional in the Supreme Court on Wednesday while speaking about the financial and personal toll of a film that landed him in a long-running cheque bounce case. A bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing the matter.

‘I’ve Become A Drama Myself’

During the hearing, the actor sounded dejected, telling the court that the case has damaged his reputation. “While entertaining people, I have now become a drama myself,” Yadav told the bench he had been hit hard by the project. By his account, he personally lost around Rs 17 crore on a film made at a cost of nearly Rs 22 crore. He said it never earned him anything and never reached theatres. At one point, he put the overall losses from the film at Rs 200-250 crore, adding that the producers had suffered losses too.

He blamed the other side for the delay. “A lot of my money has been lost. I suffered a loss of Rs 17 crore on this film. For the past 13 years, these people have not allowed my film to be made. They obtained a stay order. With the intention of taking revenge over their Rs 5 crore, they caused me a loss of Rs 22 crore.”

He went on, “Initially, they told me that I was a Rs 100-crore man. Then they threatened to drag me through the courts. I have been entertaining people for years. Now, I have become a drama myself. I have done 200 films, and they have ruined my life. Now I have started getting work again. I will repay their money.”

Rajpal Says His Next Will Be ‘16 Saawan Jhel Ke’

The courtroom saw a lighter moment when the CJI referred to the title of the film at the centre of the case. “Like your films, your money is also ‘Ata Pata Laapata ’-missing,” the judge said. Yadav, with folded hands, replied, “Pranam karta hoon,” before returning to his account of his losses.

The CJI asked whether he was currently working on any television serial or film, or simply “roaming around”. The court also advised the actor to make “good films and entertain people”. The bench also joked that some lawyers appearing before the Supreme Court were good actors who could be cast in his films.

Yadav, too, found room for humour. “I have thought about the name of the film. 16 Saawan Jhel Ke,” he said, on his next project.
His lawyer told the court that the actor’s situation was gradually returning to normal and that he had started getting work again.
Rajpal Yadav Speaks To Media

Speaking to the media in Delhi after the hearing, Yadav defended himself. “Loans are not taken for films. You take loans to build a house or buy land, not to make films. It is either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on 100 films, so why would he need a loan to make one film?” He also said, “I have immense respect for my country, the Supreme Court and the judiciary. Whatever decision is taken, wherever it comes from, everyone will accept it.”

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

The dispute goes back to 2010 and concerns the film Ata Pata Laapata, for which Murli Projects Private Limited allegedly extended a loan to Yadav. Seven cheques totalling Rs 1.05 crore later bounced. Yadav was convicted in seven cheque bounce cases and approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order. 

Rajpal appeared before the court today and submitted a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. His lawyer told the court that the sale of a property has been delayed due to Pitru Paksha. He further said that Rajpal will deposit Rs 85 lakh through RTGS on October 13, after Navratri begins. Before examining his plea further, the apex court directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore. The bench has now given him two weeks to make arrangements to repay the money.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Hearing Rajpal Yadav News Rajpal Yadav Latest News Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Deposit Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Deadline
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