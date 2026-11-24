Trump shared an AI-generated image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, bloodied and holding a red bra, with Secret Service agents. It paralleled Huang's return to Trump's own political comeback after a shooting.
Red Bra, Bloodied Face: Trump Welcomes Jensen Huang's Nvidia Return With Bizarre AI Image
The US President shared the doctored image shortly after Nvidia reinstated Huang as its chief executive, following his resignation over an alleged affair that had triggered concerns about national security.
- Trump shared AI image linking Nvidia CEO Huang's return to his own.
- Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump's public urging.
- Huang previously resigned amid spy allegations, causing market turmoil.
- His reinstatement led to Nvidia's stock surge and market rebound.
US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a red bra, with a bloodied face and Secret Service agents surrounding him. The bizarre post appeared to draw a parallel between Huang's return to the world's largest chipmaker and Trump's own political comeback following the July 2024 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
The doctored image showed Huang standing triumphantly in front of an Nvidia flag, clutching the red undergarment. Blood was splattered across his face, resembling Trump's appearance after he was injured in the shooting, while security personnel stood around the Nvidia executive.
The post came shortly after Nvidia reinstated Huang as its chief executive, marking a dramatic reversal after his departure earlier this month. Trump's response appeared to underline his support for Huang, despite concerns raised over the potential national security implications of the controversy surrounding the executive.
Trump Celebrates Nvidia's Decision To Reinstate Huang
Before sharing the AI-generated image, Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to bring Huang back as CEO in a post on Truth Social.
"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made what I consider to be an absolutely GREAT decision!" he wrote.
Trump had publicly urged the chipmaker to reinstate Huang and later said the decision followed his direct conversations with the company's board. He described the move as a "correct and proper decision".
The image appeared to frame Huang's return as a comeback after what Trump seemingly portrayed as an attempt to destroy his career. It also echoed the US President's own experience of surviving the Pennsylvania shooting and subsequently returning to the political forefront.
Huang's Exit Triggered Market Turmoil
Huang resigned on November 12 following an alleged affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. His departure sent shockwaves through Wall Street and fuelled concerns about the implications for an American economy increasingly dependent on the artificial intelligence investment boom.
The controversy also placed Nvidia, one of the world's most influential technology companies, under intense scrutiny, with the allegations raising questions about potential national security risks.
However, the company's decision to reinstate Huang brought immediate relief to investors. US stocks rebounded in early trading on Monday after the news emerged, with Nvidia shares surging around 35 per cent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq climbing approximately 7 per cent.
Trump, who had openly advocated Huang's return, welcomed the reversal, while his subsequent AI-generated post added an unusual personal dimension to the high-profile corporate development.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Donald Trump share about Jensen Huang?
Why did Trump share the AI-generated image of Huang?
The image framed Huang's return as a comeback after an attempt to destroy his career. It mirrored Trump's own experience of surviving a shooting and returning to the political forefront.
What was the reason for Jensen Huang's initial departure from Nvidia?
Jensen Huang resigned on Nov 12 due to an alleged affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. This caused market turmoil and raised national security concerns for Nvidia.
How did the market react to Huang's reinstatement as CEO?
Nvidia shares surged around 35%, and the Nasdaq climbed approximately 7%. Investors found immediate relief, causing US stocks to rebound after Huang's reinstatement.
Did Donald Trump support Huang's return to Nvidia?
Yes, Trump publicly urged Nvidia to reinstate Huang and welcomed the decision. He called it a