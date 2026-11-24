Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump shared AI image linking Nvidia CEO Huang's return to his own.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump's public urging.

Huang previously resigned amid spy allegations, causing market turmoil.

His reinstatement led to Nvidia's stock surge and market rebound.

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a red bra, with a bloodied face and Secret Service agents surrounding him. The bizarre post appeared to draw a parallel between Huang's return to the world's largest chipmaker and Trump's own political comeback following the July 2024 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The doctored image showed Huang standing triumphantly in front of an Nvidia flag, clutching the red undergarment. Blood was splattered across his face, resembling Trump's appearance after he was injured in the shooting, while security personnel stood around the Nvidia executive.

The post came shortly after Nvidia reinstated Huang as its chief executive, marking a dramatic reversal after his departure earlier this month. Trump's response appeared to underline his support for Huang, despite concerns raised over the potential national security implications of the controversy surrounding the executive.

Trump Celebrates Nvidia's Decision To Reinstate Huang

Before sharing the AI-generated image, Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to bring Huang back as CEO in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made what I consider to be an absolutely GREAT decision!" he wrote.

Trump had publicly urged the chipmaker to reinstate Huang and later said the decision followed his direct conversations with the company's board. He described the move as a "correct and proper decision".

The image appeared to frame Huang's return as a comeback after what Trump seemingly portrayed as an attempt to destroy his career. It also echoed the US President's own experience of surviving the Pennsylvania shooting and subsequently returning to the political forefront.

Huang's Exit Triggered Market Turmoil

Huang resigned on November 12 following an alleged affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. His departure sent shockwaves through Wall Street and fuelled concerns about the implications for an American economy increasingly dependent on the artificial intelligence investment boom.

The controversy also placed Nvidia, one of the world's most influential technology companies, under intense scrutiny, with the allegations raising questions about potential national security risks.

However, the company's decision to reinstate Huang brought immediate relief to investors. US stocks rebounded in early trading on Monday after the news emerged, with Nvidia shares surging around 35 per cent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq climbing approximately 7 per cent.

Trump, who had openly advocated Huang's return, welcomed the reversal, while his subsequent AI-generated post added an unusual personal dimension to the high-profile corporate development.