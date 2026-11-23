Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix sets December 4, 2026, for Pakistan-themed series.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan lead emotional romantic novel adaptation.

Indian availability remains uncertain due to content restrictions.

Netflix has officially locked December 4, 2026, as the global premiere date for its first-ever Pakistan-themed original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. First announced in August 2023, the two-part romantic saga reunites fan-favourite stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan alongside a powerhouse ensemble. While the streaming giant released the official release poster on November 22, excitement among Indian fans comes with a catch. Despite appearing on the platform’s local upcoming roster, the show’s availability in India remains uncertain amid ongoing content restrictions.

Release Date And First Look

Unveiling the new poster on social media, Netflix teased a sprawling emotional drama centring on relationships and the meaning of love. The caption read, “Three generations, six love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo - All The Love Our Hearts Carry. Streaming December 4th, exclusively on Netflix.”

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Headlining the project, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan return together on screen after iconic hits like Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. The series also features Sanam Saeed, reuniting with Fawad after Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh, alongside Ahad Raza Mir of Resident Evil and World on Fire fame.

The ensemble further includes Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed. Commissioned by Netflix's Middle East and North Africa team and produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid as showrunner and producer, the series was filmed across Pakistan, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Plot And Novel

The show adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, originally serialised in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before its 2013 book publication. It follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student who shuts himself off emotionally after a traumatic experience, and Liza, an artist carrying a difficult past. Crossing paths in Italy, the two embark on a poignant journey of love, loss, vulnerability, and healing. Farhat Ishtiaq’s previous works adapted for television include Humsafar, Bin Roye, and Yaqeen Ka Safar.

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India Streaming Status

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is currently listed as an upcoming title on Netflix India with the December 4 release date, even allowing Indian subscribers to set a reminder. However, its actual release in the country remains up in the air. In May 2025, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed OTT platforms operating in the country to cease streaming Pakistani-origin content amid heightened bilateral tensions. Netflix has yet to issue an official confirmation on whether viewers in India will be able to stream the series.