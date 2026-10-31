Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan 'Evicted' From Salman Khan's Show After Receiving Lowest Votes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asif Khan likely evicted, receiving fewest votes on Bigg Boss.

His eviction follows a dispute with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Host Rohit Shetty questioned Asif about the previous argument.

Khan also notably portrayed roles in popular web series.

Actor Asif Khan is reportedly set to leave Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the lowest number of audience votes among this week's nominated contestants. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to see another eviction in the upcoming weekend episode. While the reports point to Asif's exit, the development has not been officially confirmed.

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Asif Khan Eliminated From 'Bigg Boss 20'

This week's nominated contestants include Scoutop, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Asif Khan. According to several reports, Asif received the fewest votes among them, putting an end to his journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

If the reports are confirmed, Asif will be the next contestant to be evicted from the show this weekend. Mary Kom was eliminated in the previous eviction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Rohit Shetty Had Questioned Asif Khan Over Fight With Qazi Touqeer

Asif's recent argument with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer also came under scrutiny during an interaction with Rohit Shetty.

Shetty questioned Asif about the dispute. In response, Asif said Qazi made hurtful remarks and maintained that he never intended to offend anyone. However, Rohit accused him of provoking Qazi and possibly trying to push him into a physical reaction.

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Asif Khan's Filmography

Asif Khan is known for his work in several popular web series. One of his most recognised roles was Ganesh in Panchayat, where his dialogue, "Gazab Beizzati Hai", became widely popular.

He also played Babar Khan in Mirzapur, Kabir M in Paatal Lok and Anas Ahmad in Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. Apart from acting, Asif has also worked as a casting director.