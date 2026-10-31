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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Asif Khan 'Evicted' From Salman Khan's Show After Receiving Lowest Votes

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan 'Evicted' From Salman Khan's Show After Receiving Lowest Votes

Asif Khan is reportedly eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the lowest votes. Here's what happened during his clash with Qazi Touqeer.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asif Khan likely evicted, receiving fewest votes on Bigg Boss.
  • His eviction follows a dispute with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.
  • Host Rohit Shetty questioned Asif about the previous argument.
  • Khan also notably portrayed roles in popular web series.

Actor Asif Khan is reportedly set to leave Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the lowest number of audience votes among this week's nominated contestants. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to see another eviction in the upcoming weekend episode. While the reports point to Asif's exit, the development has not been officially confirmed.

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Asif Khan Eliminated From 'Bigg Boss 20' 

This week's nominated contestants include Scoutop, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Asif Khan. According to several reports, Asif received the fewest votes among them, putting an end to his journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

If the reports are confirmed, Asif will be the next contestant to be evicted from the show this weekend. Mary Kom was eliminated in the previous eviction.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Rohit Shetty Had Questioned Asif Khan Over Fight With Qazi Touqeer

Asif's recent argument with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer also came under scrutiny during an interaction with Rohit Shetty.

Shetty questioned Asif about the dispute. In response, Asif said Qazi made hurtful remarks and maintained that he never intended to offend anyone. However, Rohit accused him of provoking Qazi and possibly trying to push him into a physical reaction.

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Asif Khan's Filmography

Asif Khan is known for his work in several popular web series. One of his most recognised roles was Ganesh in Panchayat, where his dialogue, "Gazab Beizzati Hai", became widely popular.

He also played Babar Khan in Mirzapur, Kabir M in Paatal Lok and Anas Ahmad in Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. Apart from acting, Asif has also worked as a casting director.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly being evicted from Bigg Boss 20 this week?

Asif Khan is reportedly set to leave Bigg Boss 20 after receiving the lowest number of audience votes. However, his eviction has not been officially confirmed yet.

Who were the other nominated contestants this week?

This week's nominated contestants included Scoutop, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, and Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. Asif Khan was among them.

What controversy was Asif Khan involved in during his time on Bigg Boss 20?

Asif Khan was questioned by Rohit Shetty regarding an argument with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. Shetty accused Asif of provoking Qazi during their dispute.

What are some of Asif Khan's notable acting roles?

Asif Khan is known for playing Ganesh in Panchayat, Babar Khan in Mirzapur, and Kabir M in Paatal Lok. He has also worked as a casting director.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asif Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Elimination
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