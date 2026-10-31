ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentAjay Devgn Moves Bombay HC Over FDA Notice On Vimal Elaichi Ads, Hearing On November 4

Ajay Devgn Moves Bombay HC Over FDA Notice On Vimal Elaichi Ads, Hearing On November 4

Ajay Devgn has challenged the Maharashtra FDA's notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisements. The Bombay High Court is likely to hear the matter on November 4.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn challenged FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisements.
  • FDA alleges ads surrogate-promote banned Vimal Pan Masala.
  • Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff also received similar notices.
  • FDA completed proceedings, found violations by the actors.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge a show-cause notice issued by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over his appearance in advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. His petition argues that the notice was issued arbitrarily against him as an actor instead of being directed at the manufacturing company.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna is likely to hear the matter on November 4.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'

FDA Alleges Vimal Elaichi Ads Promote Banned Pan Masala

The FDA issued the notice to Devgn, alleging that the Vimal Elaichi advertisements amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned in Maharashtra.

The department also issued similar notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who featured in the campaign.

The FDA had earlier maintained that the Vimal Elaichi campaign indirectly promoted prohibited pan masala products. It also alleged that the brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, both banned in the state.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Summoned As Prosecution Witness In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case

FDA Says Proceedings Against Three Actors Are Complete

Earlier on October 30, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged violations of state rules had been completed.

According to Mundhe, the department had concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors. He added that the matter would be referred for adjudication the following week.

Although Devgn has challenged the notice in the High Court, the FDA will continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Ajay Devgn approached the Bombay High Court?

Ajay Devgn challenged a show-cause notice from Maharashtra's FDA. He argues the notice was arbitrarily issued against him as an actor instead of the manufacturing company.

What is the FDA's main allegation regarding the Vimal Elaichi ads?

The FDA alleges that the Vimal Elaichi advertisements amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala. This pan masala is a chewable product banned in Maharashtra.

Which other actors received similar notices from the FDA?

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff also received similar notices from the FDA. They featured in the same Vimal Elaichi advertising campaign.

What is the current status of the FDA's proceedings against the actors?

The FDA has completed its proceedings and found violations by the actors. The matter is set to be referred for adjudication soon.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ajay Devgn Maharashtra FDA Bombay High Court SHAH RUKH KHAN Vimal Pan Masala Vimal Elaichi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'
Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi Summoned As Prosecution Witness In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case
Nora Fatehi Summoned As Prosecution Witness In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Concert: No Parking At JLN Stadium, Delhi Police Urge Fans To Use Metro
Diljit Dosanjh Concert: No Parking At JLN Stadium, Delhi Police Urge Fans To Use Metro
Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava' Lead The List, Check Full Winners
IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava' Lead The List, Check Full Winners
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: INDIA Bloc's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over 1990 Ayodhya Firing, Sets BJP's Mission 2027 Agenda!
Bihar Politics: Supreme Court Setback for Anant Singh in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Must Surrender by December 1!
Politics News: Opposition's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Now Scheduled for Tomorrow!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Reaches Lucknow, BJP Prepares for 2027 Poll Battle with Mission Victory!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget