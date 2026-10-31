Ajay Devgn Moves Bombay HC Over FDA Notice On Vimal Elaichi Ads, Hearing On November 4

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn challenged FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi advertisements.

FDA alleges ads surrogate-promote banned Vimal Pan Masala.

Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff also received similar notices.

FDA completed proceedings, found violations by the actors.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge a show-cause notice issued by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over his appearance in advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. His petition argues that the notice was issued arbitrarily against him as an actor instead of being directed at the manufacturing company.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna is likely to hear the matter on November 4.

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FDA Alleges Vimal Elaichi Ads Promote Banned Pan Masala

The FDA issued the notice to Devgn, alleging that the Vimal Elaichi advertisements amounted to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned in Maharashtra.

The department also issued similar notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who featured in the campaign.

The FDA had earlier maintained that the Vimal Elaichi campaign indirectly promoted prohibited pan masala products. It also alleged that the brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, both banned in the state.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On notices being issued to actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe says, "The hearing before the Assistant Commissioner has been completed, and she will file adjudication proceedings before the Joint Commissioner by next week at the latest. The proceedings will then begin. However, one of the individuals, Ajay Devgn, has approached the Bombay High Court. That is fine, but we are proceeding with our action..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

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FDA Says Proceedings Against Three Actors Are Complete

Earlier on October 30, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged violations of state rules had been completed.

According to Mundhe, the department had concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors. He added that the matter would be referred for adjudication the following week.

Although Devgn has challenged the notice in the High Court, the FDA will continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe said.

(With inputs from PTI)