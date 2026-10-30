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English NewsEntertainmentNora Fatehi Summoned As Prosecution Witness In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case

Nora Fatehi Summoned As Prosecution Witness In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrashekhar Fraud Case

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Fraud Case: Nora Fatehi has been listed as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the matter.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nora Fatehi summoned as witness in Rs 200-crore extortion case.
  • Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore impersonating officials.
  • Police uncovered scheme; Fatehi previously interrogated about her links.

Nora Fatehi has been summoned by a Delhi court to appear as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Rouse Avenue Court has directed the actress to appear on November 2. She has been listed as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the matter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Cr Fraud Case

The case involves allegations that Chandrashekhar orchestrated an extortion racket from Delhi’s Rohini Jail, posing as senior government officials to allegedly cheat Aditi Singh of approximately Rs 200 crore between 2020 and 2021. Aditi is the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy. Chandrashekhar impersonated senior government officials and promised to secure her husband’s release from custody in exchange for money.

ALSO READ| Sukesh Chandrasekhar Convicted For Posing As SC Judge, Pressuring Judicial Officer For Bail

Chandrashekhar relied on call-spoofing technology to make his calls appear as though they originated from government offices. This reportedly helped him lend credibility to his claims and deceive his targets. The alleged operation continued for more than a year, with Chandrashekhar coordinating the activities from inside Rohini Jail.

The racket came to light in August 2021 after Aditi approached the Delhi Police following another demand for Rs 1 crore. The police subsequently laid a trap, which eventually led to Chandrashekhar’s arrest.

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez Named Accused, Not Victim: Court Rules She Was 'In Connivance' With Sukesh in Rs 200 Cr Scam

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora Fatehi Questioned In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Earlier, she was interrogated by the EOW about her links with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, after which investigators listed her as a witness in the supplementary chargesheet. 

According to her account to the police, she dealt with Chandrashekhar only through his wife. Investigators also asked her about an event she took part in at Chennai in December 2020.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Nora Fatehi been summoned by the court?

Nora Fatehi has been summoned by a Delhi court to appear as a prosecution witness (LW-3) in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She is directed to appear on November 2.

What is the nature of the Rs 200-crore fraud case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

The case involves allegations that Chandrashekhar orchestrated an extortion racket from Rohini Jail. He impersonated senior government officials to allegedly cheat Aditi Singh of approximately Rs 200 crore.

How did Sukesh Chandrashekhar manage his extortion racket from jail?

Chandrashekhar used call-spoofing technology to make his calls appear as if they originated from government offices, lending credibility to his claims. He coordinated the entire operation from inside Rohini Jail.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi Sukesh Chandrashekhar ENtertainment News
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