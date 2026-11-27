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Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Arrested In Gujarat's Vadodara, AK-47 Seized
Gujarat ATS has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed-affiliated terrorist from Vadodara. An AK-47 rifle and over 20 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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