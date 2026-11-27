The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday told the Supreme Court that its team was prevented from approaching the Deepathoon at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai amid the ongoing Karthigai Deepam controversy. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, criticised the police action and sought an investigation by a neutral agency into the incident.

Describing the developments as a case of "aggravated contempt" and "administrative arrogance", Mehta argued that the ceremonial lamp should be lit at the Deepathoon before the court proceeds to hear the officials facing contempt allegations.

The submissions came during the Supreme Court's hearing on alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed location.

ASI Says Its Team Was Stopped From Reaching Deepathoon

During the proceedings, Mehta told the Bench that the ASI team was not allowed to approach the Deepathoon to carry out its role in the lamp-lighting arrangement.

The Solicitor General questioned the manner in which the police handled the situation, stating that the authorities' conduct left little more to be said. He also urged the Supreme Court to seek a report from an independent agency to establish what happened at the site.

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Tushar Mehta Seeks Lamp Lighting Before Contempt Proceedings

Mehta maintained that the immediate priority should be to ensure that the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon before hearing the officials accused of contempt.

The Supreme Court's November 20 order had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar on November 24 as a one-time arrangement. However, the ritual was conducted at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple instead.