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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJiya Shankar Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak: 'Some Things Are Private'

Jiya Shankar Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak: 'Some Things Are Private'

Jiya Shankar has addressed breakup rumours with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, asking fans not to speculate about her relationship or spread unverified claims.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jiya Shankar addressed speculation regarding her relationship with Kaaran Dhanak.
  • She requested privacy, urging fans not to spread breakup rumors.
  • Speculation arose after she unfollowed Kaaran on social media.
  • Jiya and Kaaran Dhanak announced their engagement on August 5.

Jiya Shankar has finally responded to the speculation surrounding her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak. Taking to Instagram Stories, she urged people not to make assumptions or circulate rumours about her personal life, while making it clear that some matters are best kept private. Although she hasn't confirmed or denied reports of a possible split, her statement comes after fans noticed several changes to her social media activity.

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Jiya Shankar Requests Privacy Amid Breakup Speculation

(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)

Without naming anyone, Jiya shared a clarification on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "I'd like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I've actually shared. Please don't speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship."

She followed it up with another message, adding, "Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that."

The actress's statement comes after her recent social media activity prompted questions among fans.

What Sparked Breakup Rumours About Jiya Shankar And Kaaran Dhanak?

The speculation gained momentum after social media users noticed that Jiya no longer appeared to follow her fiancé, Kaaran Dhanak, on Instagram. The change, combined with a series of cryptic messages on her Stories, led fans to question whether the couple was going through a difficult phase.

These developments fuelled speculation about trouble between the two. However, Jiya has not explicitly announced a breakup, and her latest statement does not confirm the status of their relationship.

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Jiya Shankar And Kaaran Dhanak's Engagement

On August 5, the 31-year-old actress shared photographs from a romantic proposal, introducing Kaaran Dhanak to her followers as her fiancé. The pictures captured the couple's special moment during an intimate outdoor proposal set against a picturesque sunset.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jiya Shankar issue a statement regarding her personal life?

She issued it to address speculation and rumors about her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak. She urged people not to make assumptions or spread rumors.

Has Jiya Shankar confirmed or denied the breakup rumors?

Jiya Shankar has neither confirmed nor denied reports of a possible split. She stated that some matters are private and asked for respect.

What led to the speculation about Jiya Shankar and Kaaran Dhanak's relationship?

Fans noticed Jiya no longer appeared to follow Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram and observed cryptic messages on her Stories. These changes fueled the rumors.

When did Jiya Shankar announce her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak?

Jiya Shankar shared photographs from her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak on August 5. She introduced him as her fiancé during an intimate outdoor proposal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jiya Shankar Kaaran Dhanak Jiya Shankar Breakup Rumours
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