Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress issues whip, requiring MPs to be present in Delhi.

Party alleges government seeks constitutional amendment via special sitting.

Jairam Ramesh criticizes move, linking it to 'Operation Lotus'.

Government confirms Parliament reconvenes November 30 for business.

The Congress has issued a whip to all its Members of Parliament (MPs), directing them to remain present in Delhi on November 29. The party has asked all MPs to reach the national capital by 10 am on Saturday.

The move comes a day after Congress on Thursday accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of convening a special sitting of Parliament to secure what it called a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority for passing a Constitution amendment bill. The party said it would oppose the move, with senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor asserting that "the fight is on".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government was using the special sitting, announced on Constitution Day, to push through a constitutional amendment after what he described as "105 days of Operation Lotus".

In a post on X, Ramesh recalled that the government had made the delimitation bills public on the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, 2026. He said those proposals met their "well-deserved" fate on the night of April 17.

Questioning the government's move, he asked whether there could be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution. “The fight is on,” he added.

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Shashi Tharoor Backs Jairam Ramesh's Criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the government's move, responding to Ramesh's post on X.

"Absolutely. The fight is on -- a fight to save Indian democracy, to protect India's unity and to save our Parliament's integrity," Tharoor wrote.

The Congress leaders' remarks came after the government announced plans to reconvene Parliament for a special sitting, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill could be brought back.

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Parliament To Reconvene From November 30

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses for essential government business.

“The government has requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30, 2026, and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to transact essential government business,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

He added that, depending on the requirements of the business, the sitting of both Houses could conclude on December 3.

The special sitting will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but the session has not yet been prorogued, which would formally bring it to an end.