The DMK appears to be reassessing its political approach towards the Centre following its loss of power in Tamil Nadu, with senior leaders indicating that the party may adopt a more selective stance on issues involving the BJP-led government. The party is also open to supporting the proposed delimitation exercise, provided Tamil Nadu's existing share of around 7.2% of Lok Sabha seats is protected.

The remarks suggest that the DMK could move away from consistently confronting the BJP and instead assess national political issues based on their implications for Tamil Nadu. The approach also points towards the party maintaining a degree of distance from both the BJP and the Congress while deciding its position on individual issues.

Centre Calls Special Parliament Session On Delimitation

The political developments come ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled for next week, with the Centre preparing to revive its delimitation proposals through Constitutional amendment Bills.

The proposed package seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from its current 543 seats to a maximum of 850. It also aims to implement the 33% reservation for women ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.

Announcing the schedule on X on Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman had been requested to reconvene the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha will meet on Monday, November 30, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, to “transact essential Government Business”.

However, the DMK's position on the proposed legislation remains unclear. A party MP said members had only been informed about the special session and were yet to receive details about the business scheduled to be taken up and party communication, as per a report on The New Indian Express.

DMK's Condition For Supporting Delimitation

The DMK has maintained that it is not against increasing the number of parliamentary constituencies. Its principal concern is that the exercise should not undermine the political representation of southern states, particularly those that have successfully implemented population-control measures.

The party's willingness to consider supporting the proposal is linked to a guarantee that Tamil Nadu's existing representation, which accounts for approximately 7.2% of Lok Sabha seats, will remain protected.

This position could indicate a more issue-based approach by the party, with its support for the Centre's legislative proposals dependent on safeguards for the state.

Kanimozhi Questioned Centre's Assurance In April

The DMK had strongly opposed the delimitation proposals during the debate in the Lok Sabha in April. Party MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that the proposed exercise would not reduce the representation of southern states.

The party had also called for the existing freeze on delimitation based on the 1971 Census to be extended by another 25 years.

The DMK has argued that verbal assurances given by the government in Parliament cannot serve as adequate protection. Instead, it wants explicit safeguards incorporated into the legislation to ensure that states such as Tamil Nadu do not lose their parliamentary representation.

TVK Alleges DMK Is Moving Towards BJP Alliance

Tamil Nadu's governing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of laying the groundwork for a partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The charge comes as the Union government is said to be considering bringing back the women's reservation legislation tied to delimitation, with a possible special session of Parliament seen as the occasion for it.