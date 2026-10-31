Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh defended 'Satluj' film at Delhi concert.

Film portrays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.

Khalra exposed alleged illegal killings; film later removed.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the online criticism surrounding his upcoming film ‘Satluj’ during the opening concert of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday. Responding to the trolling, he spoke about the effort behind the project, which tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his work exposing alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab.

Addressing the audience from the stage, Dosanjh expressed his affection for everyone but made it clear that people should not underestimate the determination of Punjabis.

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Diljit Dosanjh Responds To ‘Satluj’ Criticism

“I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight,” Dosanjh said.

He then referred directly to the film and the criticism it has received online.

“The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh hits back hard at the Modi govt and CBFC from his Delhi concert stage: “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles. The film you stood on stage and mocked—Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s film (Satluj). we fought for a very long time for that film. I stay quiet, I love everyone. If someone hates us, no problem, from our side it’s only love for everyone!” From 120+ censor cuts to blocking its release, they tried everything to bury the Jaswant Singh Khalra story. Diljit’s voice just proved the truth can’t be silenced. 👑🔥 — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) October 30, 2026

What Is Diljit Dosanjh's Film ‘Satluj’ About?

‘Satluj’ is based on the life of Punjab-based human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Punjab was witnessing intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations during that period.

Khalra himself disappeared in 1995. His body was later found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of then Punjab Police officials.

Earlier this year, Dosanjh's film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the platform within two days.

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Diljit Dosanjh Begins Aura India Tour 2026 In Delhi

Meanwhile, Dosanjh launched his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026 with a sold-out performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, in association with Live Nation. It will take the singer to audiences across India following the successful international run of his Aura tour.

(With inputs from ANI)