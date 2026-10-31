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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'

Diljit Dosanjh responds to ‘Satluj’ trolling at his Delhi concert, saying the team fought hard to make the film based on Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh defended 'Satluj' film at Delhi concert.
  • Film portrays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.
  • Khalra exposed alleged illegal killings; film later removed.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the online criticism surrounding his upcoming film ‘Satluj’ during the opening concert of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday. Responding to the trolling, he spoke about the effort behind the project, which tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his work exposing alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab.

Addressing the audience from the stage, Dosanjh expressed his affection for everyone but made it clear that people should not underestimate the determination of Punjabis.

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Diljit Dosanjh Responds To ‘Satluj’ Criticism

“I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight,” Dosanjh said.

He then referred directly to the film and the criticism it has received online.

“The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you,” he added.

What Is Diljit Dosanjh's Film ‘Satluj’ About?

Satluj’ is based on the life of Punjab-based human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Punjab was witnessing intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations during that period.

Khalra himself disappeared in 1995. His body was later found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of then Punjab Police officials.

Earlier this year, Dosanjh's film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the platform within two days.

ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: 'Dhurandhar', 'Chhaava' Lead The List, Check Full Winners

Diljit Dosanjh Begins Aura India Tour 2026 In Delhi

Meanwhile, Dosanjh launched his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026 with a sold-out performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The tour is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, in association with Live Nation. It will take the singer to audiences across India following the successful international run of his Aura tour.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' about?

'Satluj' depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh address criticism during his concert?

He addressed online criticism regarding his upcoming film 'Satluj'. He spoke about the significant effort behind the project, which tells Jaswant Singh Khalra's story.

What happened to Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra disappeared in 1995, and his body was later found. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed at the behest of then-Punjab Police officials.

Was Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' available on streaming?

Yes, 'Satluj' premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was removed from the platform within two days of its release.

Where did Diljit Dosanjh launch his Aura India Tour 2026?

Diljit Dosanjh launched his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026 with a sold-out performance in New Delhi. The concert took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Jaswant Singh Khalra Satluj Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert
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