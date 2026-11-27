Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament to reconvene for a four-day special sitting.

No Question, Zero, or Private Members' Business scheduled.

Possible bills: Women's Reservation and Delimitation expected.

Parliament reconvenes under rules, not requiring a fresh session.

The upcoming four-day Parliament sitting will have no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats confirmed in separate bulletins issued on Thursday. The special sittings will begin on November 30 in the Lower House and December 2 in the Upper House, with both Houses expected to conclude proceedings by December 3.

The announcement comes amid speculation that the Centre could bring back the Delimitation Bill and the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029. The Union Cabinet is also scheduled to meet at 1 pm on Friday, adding to anticipation over the government's legislative agenda.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier said on Thursday that the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses.

Why Is Parliament Reconvening Without A Fresh Session?

According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the House will meet at 11 am on Monday, November 30, following its adjournment sine die on August 13. The government did not prorogue the Monsoon Session, meaning it technically remains in progress.

Under Rule 15 of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, the Speaker can call a sitting of the House at any time. Corresponding provisions in the Rajya Sabha rules also empower its Chairman to reconvene the Upper House without requiring the President to summon a fresh session.

In this context, Birla has directed that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha resume on November 30 under Rule 15.

Rajya Sabha To Reconvene On December 2

The Rajya Sabha will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday, December 2, according to a separate bulletin issued by its secretariat. The bulletin stated that the 271st session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has been reconvened by the Chairman to transact essential government business.

The Upper House proceedings may conclude on December 3, depending on the requirements of government business.

Both secretariats have explicitly clarified that the four-day sitting will not include Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business. The restricted schedule comes as attention turns to the government's possible legislative priorities, particularly the proposed changes concerning delimitation and women's reservation.