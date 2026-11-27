Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fake content reaches millions, amplified by Pakistani state media.

Indian security and intelligence agencies have uncovered a large-scale digital disinformation campaign run from Pakistan using pseudo-Indian identities. According to the agencies, Pakistan is not only conducting digital disinformation against India, but several social media accounts linked to this network are also attempting to sow confusion and communal tension across the country.

Exploiting Flashpoints and Fabricating Crises

Investigations by Indian intelligence agencies revealed that beyond causing confusion and communal unrest, the network aims to undermine India’s internal security, social cohesion, and public trust in government institutions. To do so, it exploits issues such as Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Punjab, communal tensions, caste disputes, and domestic protests. According to the findings, accounts linked to Pakistan portray minor local incidents as major national crises using recycled videos, fabricated images, altered audio, and AI-generated content.

Recycled Footage and False Timelines

Intelligence probes show that a major tactic used in this Pakistan-run disinformation campaign is the recirculation of old videos and photographs. Incidents that occurred in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and along the Punjab–Haryana border in 2022 and 2024 were reposted in November 2026 with false dates and fabricated claims.





Military and National Security Leaders in the Crosshairs

Senior figures in the Indian armed forces and national security establishment are primary targets of this fake news network. On November 17, accounts named @annu2030 and @RedDeFactoIND shared a fake AI video of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, falsely claiming he stated that Pakistan’s military is superior to India’s in land, air, sea, and cyber warfare. The video racked up more than 45,000 views and was debunked by the Indian Army’s fact-checking unit, MythBusters.

On October 22, an account named @RedDeFacto shared a deepfake video of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, altering an old speech from 2019 to attach objectionable remarks to his name.

That clip garnered nearly 389,000 views before PIB Fact Check exposed the claim as false. Army Commander Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth was also targeted multiple times between October 14 and October 16 by Pakistani disinformation accounts, with posts drawing more than 300,000 views.

On October 16, Pakistani disinformation accounts spliced photographs from the Army Commander’s visit to Nepal with unrelated footage to circulate a fabricated video; false claims were also made regarding the Air Chief Marshal on October 31. On September 30, a photo of a Sikh Regiment major was superimposed onto footage from another country with the false claim that he had been arrested in Mexico, a post that received over 569,000 views.

Viral Reach Before Fact-Checks Catch Up

A key concern highlighted in the investigation is that videos from Pakistan’s disinformation brigade are not only garnering millions of views in India, but are also being shared as genuine by some ordinary citizens and political party leaders before fact-checks can catch up.

Fueling Communal Flare-Ups

Pakistani Disinformation network is also working to stoke communal tension in India. Accounts that generate and promote AI videos against Indian military and security officials are simultaneously spreading fabricated videos aimed at communal flare-ups. On November 10, accounts named @cutegirlindia21 and @indiantiwari01 claimed that five mosques had been demolished in Ghaziabad and that police had fired on people offering prayers. On November 15, the same accounts claimed that Kolkata Police fired on Muslims during prayers, killing five people. On November 17, @annu2030 claimed that RSS members set a church on fire in West Bengal, killing five Christians. All three claims were false: no mosques were demolished, no police firing took place, and no such church arson occurred, yet millions of Indians viewed the videos.

Narratives Around Jammu & Kashmir Counter-Terror Operations

Counter-terror operations by the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Jammu and Kashmir remain among the top targets of the disinformation brigade. Following a November 11 terror attack on the CRPF in Kulgam in which three jawans were injured, the network began sharing a deepfake video of retired Indian military officers labelled a “false flag.” Posted by @HinduReformer and @RedDeFactoIND, both part of the disinformation network, the deepfake received around 54,000 views.

Over the next two days, @cutegirlindia21 and @indiantiwari01 posted a fake video styled like a TV news broadcast claiming top political leaders had plotted the attack, alongside false claims regarding the killing of two missing SPOs. This coordinated push drew more than 179,000 views.

Accounts tied to the network have also attempted information warfare on issues ranging from the India-China border standoff to BRICS using fabricated AI videos. When Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Shura removed former BLA chief Bashir Zeb, the same network spread the falsehood that Bashir Zeb was receiving medical treatment in India.

Cloaking Behind Indian Personas

Intelligence investigations found that creating fake social media accounts with Indian identities is central to the campaign. These accounts use Hindu names, caste markers, regional identifiers, and local news-style handles so viewers perceive them as ordinary Indian users.

A Pakistani account network linked to the persona “Anushi Tiwari”, including handles such as @annu2030, @cutegirlindia21, and @indiantiwari01, is a prime example. These accounts remain active across multiple flashpoints simultaneously. Within a single week, @annu2030 spread fake news about mosques in Ghaziabad and then pivoted to false posts involving Kartarpur and Sikh identity. Similarly, an account named @Clashfire_ combined Kashmir-related narratives with a false October 12 post claiming the Indian Army had been deployed in Delhi to beat local protesters.

Signs of Pakistani State Backing

Investigators also identified a specific modus operandi pointing to direct involvement by Pakistani state agencies. Fabricated videos posted by accounts such as @RedDeFacto and @RedDeFactoIND are subsequently picked up and echoed by Pakistani state and private media outlets as well as state news agencies, creating the illusion that a single claim has been independently corroborated by multiple sources.

Takedowns and the Push for Real-Time Tracking

According to sources, while Indian agencies periodically get such accounts withheld in India, new accounts often emerge the very next day to resume circulating fake AI videos. Consequently, Indian agencies are emphasising real-time tracking and real-time fact-checking of Pakistan-run disinformation campaigns so that false narratives have little room to spread.