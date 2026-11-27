Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet approved bill for women's reservation via delimitation.

Bill proposes 50% Lok Sabha seat increase; existing seats frozen.

Government introducing bill during special Parliament sitting November 30.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment bill to implement women's reservation through delimitation, proposing a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state while keeping each state's existing share of seats frozen until 2051.

The move comes ahead of the four-day special Parliament sitting scheduled to begin on November 30. The government is expected to introduce the legislation in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the sitting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting a day after the government announced the special sitting, which is expected to run until December 3, subject to government business.

Women's Reservation Bill Linked To Delimitation

The proposed legislation seeks to address concerns raised by Opposition parties and southern states over the government's earlier attempt to link women's reservation with delimitation.

The Opposition had argued that the government's assurance of an equal increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states had been made in speeches but was not reflected in the text of the earlier bills.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and urged Opposition parties to participate in the debate.

What Happened To The Earlier Delimitation Bill?

The development comes months after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17 during a three-day special sitting.

The earlier bill proposed raising the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The bill secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the two-thirds majority required, which stood at 352 votes. It was the first time since the NDA came to power in 2014 that a constitutional amendment introduced by the government was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Following the defeat, the government withdrew two linked bills that required only a simple majority.