Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien, Filmmaker Call Out Timothée Chalamet’s Opera And Ballet Comments

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The 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles delivered plenty of glamorous moments, but one of the most talked-about themes of the evening involved Timothée Chalamet. The actor, nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, unexpectedly found himself at the centre of several playful jabs during the ceremony after his earlier remarks about ballet and opera resurfaced.

While the awards celebrated cinema’s biggest achievements, Chalamet’s comments which had gone viral weeks earlier, became an easy target for comedians, presenters and even an Oscar winner on stage.

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Conan O’Brien Opens Ceremony With Joke About Ballet Controversy

“Security is extremely tight tonight. I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”



- Conan O’Brien during his #Oscars monologue

pic.twitter.com/b3Ft1F5rwO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2026

Host Conan O’Brien wasted no time referencing the controversy during his opening monologue. The comedian poked fun at the situation while addressing the audience.

“Security is extremely tight tonight,” he joked. “I'm told there's concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They're just mad you left out jazz.”

The camera quickly cut to Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in the audience, both laughing as the joke landed.

Viral Comments That Sparked The Debate

Timothée Chalamet slammed for saying ‘no one cares’ about ballet or opera🤔



He then made the comment that later prompted backlash. "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this… pic.twitter.com/ToraJUkX6J — DailyTea ☕️ (@Daily_Tea_Talk) March 7, 2026

The discussion surrounding Chalamet began after clips from a February town hall featuring the actor and his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey circulated widely online.

During the conversation, Chalamet joked about traditional art forms, saying:

“I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’”

He quickly added with humour:

“All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

Despite the light-hearted tone, the remarks triggered strong reactions from artists and performers.

Filmmaker Takes A Subtle Dig During Acceptance Speech

(Image Source: Twitter/@RollingStone)

The jokes continued later in the ceremony when Alexandre Singh, co-director of the short film Two People Exchanging Saliva, referenced the topic during his acceptance speech.

“Maybe it takes ten years time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet and also cinema,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

‘Marty Supreme’ Leaves The Oscars Empty-Handed

Although Chalamet received plenty of attention throughout the ceremony, his film Marty Supreme ultimately failed to win any awards despite earning nine nominations.

The film was nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet)

Best Director (Josh Safdie)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Casting

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Despite the losses, Chalamet’s nomination marked a major career milestone. It was his third acting nomination, following Call Me by Your Name in 2018 and A Complete Unknown in 2025, making him the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando in 1954 to achieve three nominations.

Even without a trophy, the actor remained one of the most talked-about stars of the night, proving that sometimes the biggest moments at the Oscars happen far from the winners’ podium.