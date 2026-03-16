Timothée Chalamet was a topic of discussion due to his viral remarks about ballet and opera resurfacing, leading to playful jabs from presenters and comedians during the ceremony.
Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien, Filmmaker Call Out Timothée Chalamet’s Opera And Ballet Comments
Timothée Chalamet became the centre of jokes at the 2026 Oscars after his controversial ballet and opera comments resurfaced during the ceremony.
The 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles delivered plenty of glamorous moments, but one of the most talked-about themes of the evening involved Timothée Chalamet. The actor, nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, unexpectedly found himself at the centre of several playful jabs during the ceremony after his earlier remarks about ballet and opera resurfaced.
While the awards celebrated cinema’s biggest achievements, Chalamet’s comments which had gone viral weeks earlier, became an easy target for comedians, presenters and even an Oscar winner on stage.
ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Director Compares Trump To Putin In Backstage Remarks
Conan O’Brien Opens Ceremony With Joke About Ballet Controversy
“Security is extremely tight tonight. I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2026
- Conan O’Brien during his #Oscars monologue
pic.twitter.com/b3Ft1F5rwO
Host Conan O’Brien wasted no time referencing the controversy during his opening monologue. The comedian poked fun at the situation while addressing the audience.
“Security is extremely tight tonight,” he joked. “I'm told there's concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They're just mad you left out jazz.”
The camera quickly cut to Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in the audience, both laughing as the joke landed.
Viral Comments That Sparked The Debate
Timothée Chalamet slammed for saying ‘no one cares’ about ballet or opera🤔— DailyTea ☕️ (@Daily_Tea_Talk) March 7, 2026
He then made the comment that later prompted backlash. "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this… pic.twitter.com/ToraJUkX6J
The discussion surrounding Chalamet began after clips from a February town hall featuring the actor and his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey circulated widely online.
During the conversation, Chalamet joked about traditional art forms, saying:
“I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’”
He quickly added with humour:
“All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
Despite the light-hearted tone, the remarks triggered strong reactions from artists and performers.
Filmmaker Takes A Subtle Dig During Acceptance Speech
The jokes continued later in the ceremony when Alexandre Singh, co-director of the short film Two People Exchanging Saliva, referenced the topic during his acceptance speech.
“Maybe it takes ten years time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet and also cinema,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.
‘Marty Supreme’ Leaves The Oscars Empty-Handed
Although Chalamet received plenty of attention throughout the ceremony, his film Marty Supreme ultimately failed to win any awards despite earning nine nominations.
The film was nominated for:
- Best Picture
- Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet)
- Best Director (Josh Safdie)
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Cinematography
- Best Editing
- Best Casting
- Best Costume Design
- Best Production Design
Despite the losses, Chalamet’s nomination marked a major career milestone. It was his third acting nomination, following Call Me by Your Name in 2018 and A Complete Unknown in 2025, making him the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando in 1954 to achieve three nominations.
Even without a trophy, the actor remained one of the most talked-about stars of the night, proving that sometimes the biggest moments at the Oscars happen far from the winners’ podium.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Timothée Chalamet a topic of discussion at the 98th Academy Awards?
What did Timothée Chalamet say about ballet and opera that caused a stir?
In a town hall, Chalamet joked that he wouldn't want to work in ballet or opera because it feels like trying to keep something alive that 'no one cares about anymore'.
Who made jokes about Timothée Chalamet's comments during the Oscars?
Host Conan O'Brien referenced the controversy in his opening monologue, and Alexandre Singh, co-director of 'Two People Exchanging Saliva', subtly addressed it during his acceptance speech.
Did Timothée Chalamet's film 'Marty Supreme' win any Oscars?
No, despite receiving nine nominations, 'Marty Supreme' did not win any Academy Awards at the ceremony.